5 best shinies to hunt during Pokemon GO Final Strike

The Pokemon GO Final Strike: GO Battle Week is arriving with a punch, set to run from May 21 at 10 AM to May 27 at 8 PM local time. As trainers wrap up a season of intense training, the event brings a flood of battle-ready bonuses and encounters. With the Might and Mastery Special Research unlocking the long-anticipated evolution of Kubfu into Urshifu, players have more than enough incentive to grind through the event.

But if you’re looking to shine a little brighter this week, shiny hunting is the real endgame. Here are five standout shiny Pokemon to prioritize, each with evolved forms that aren’t just rare, but competitively and aesthetically worth every Poke Ball.

Pokemon GO Final Strike: Shinies that are worth hunting

1) Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Zigzagoon and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Easily one of the flashiest shinies in the game, Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon’s bold red, white, and blue palette is adorable and eye-catching. But the true showstopper is Shiny Obstagoon, its final evolution.

This punk-rock Pokemon evolves into a striking blue-and-white color-schemed creature that screams rebellion. Its design is a fan-favorite for good reason: stylish, with the shiny variant being a rewarding collectible.

2) Shiny Mankey

Mankey and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Don’t overlook this green-tinged classic. Although this shiny hunt may be nostalgic, the real prize in catching this creature is its Gen 9 final evolution. The mint-green Mankey evolves into Primeape and then a blue-hued part Ghost-type Annihilape, instead of its regular grey variant.

Additionally, when evolved during Pokemon GO Final Strike, Shiny Mankey can learn Rage Fist, a Ghost-type Charged Attack that expands Annihilape’s move pool.

3) Shiny Froakie

Froakie and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Greninja already has a reputation as one of the coolest Pokemon of its generation, and its shiny form, slick black with crimson highlights, amplifies that appeal. Shiny Froakie is relatively rare, and evolving it during Pokemon GO Final Strike guarantees a Hydro Cannon Greninja, giving it a competitive edge in raids and PvP.

Whether you’re a fan of its ninja-inspired design or its raw power, shiny Greninja is a must-catch.

4) Shiny Deino

Deino and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Deino's teal and green hues are subtle, but beautiful and a rare sight. Evolving it into Hydreigon during Pokemon GO Final Strike means unlocking the competitively viable Brutal Swing, which turns this already fearsome Dragon/Dark-type into a raid boss slayer.

Shiny Hydreigon’s intimidating design, strong performance in battle and pseudo-legendary status make it one of the most rewarding evolution lines to hunt during the event.

5) Shiny Hisuian Samurott

Hisuian Samurott and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Appearing in three-star raids, Hisuian Samurott offers a distinct regional twist to the classic Unova starter. Its shiny variant features a brighter, more eye-grabbing color palette that accentuates its sleek, warrior-like look.

While it doesn’t come with a featured move during Pokemon GO Final Strike, its rarity, attractive blue and white colors, and unique typing (Water/Dark) make it worth raiding for. This version of Samurott is less common, and its shiny form is a true collector’s gem.

