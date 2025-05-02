5 best shinies to hunt for during the Pokemon GO Growing Up event 

The Pokemon GO Growing Up event will allow trainers to encounter certain Pokemon more often than usual. Some of these 'mons will have an increased chance of being a Shiny. This includes not only Pokemon that fans might see in the wild, but also certain Egg hatches as well. Players should make an effort to encounter as many as they can on the chance they turn out to be Shiny.
In this article, we will look at some of the best Pokemon to go Shiny hunting during the Pokemon GO Growing Up event. This event will be active from Friday 2 May, 2025, at 10:00 am to Wednesday 7 May, 2025 at 8:00 pm as per local time.
Best shinies to hunt for during the Pokemon GO Growing Up event
1) Magikarp
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
How players can get them:
- Encounters in the wild
Does it have boosted shiny odds: Yes
Not only does Magikarp have a lovely Shiny form, but on evolving, it becomes a Red Gyarados. This is significant because the Red Gyarados was one of the first guaranteed Shiny Pokemon to ever show up all the way back in Gold and Silver. Nostalgic players would love for a chance to catch their own Red Gyarados in Pokemon GO as well.
Also read: 5 PvP picks to farm for during the Pokemon GO Growing Up event
2) Wimpod
How players can get them:
- Encounters in the wild
- Hatching 2km Eggs
Does it have boosted shiny odds: Yes
Wimpod has a nice Shiny form where its purple hue has been replaced by a shade of vermilion. Also, the triangle designs on its back become slightly lighter.
Also read: Growing Up Premium Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards
3) Swablu
How players can get them:
- Encounters in the wild
Does it have boosted shiny odds: Yes
This Generation III bird exchanges its blue hue for a pale, ocher-like gold color. Its evolved form, Altaria, also retains a similar coloration. Players should try to take advantage of the boosted odds to try and capture a Shiny version of one of these beautiful birds.
Also read: Is Pokemon GO Growing Up event ticket worth purchasing?
4) Mime Jr.
How players can get them:
- Hatching 5km Eggs
Does it have boosted shiny odds: No
The main reason that players should be interested in getting a Shiny Mime Jr., and potentially a Shiny Mr. Mime, is because this 'mon is usually limited to Eggs in Europe. So for the entirety of this event, Mine Jr. will be available to all Pokemon GO players who hatch 5km eggs.
As for Mine Jr.'s Shiny form, its pink body becomes slightly paler. Its nose and belly button become purple from cherry red. Finally, its hat and lower half go from dark blue to a mossy green.
Also read: Most anticipated Pokemon GO Might and Mastery season debut missing even from May 2025 announcement
5) Riolu
How players can get them:
- Hatching 2km Eggs
Does it have boosted shiny odds: No
Riolu and its evolved form, Lucario, are among the most popular Pokemon out there after fellow mascots Pikachu and Charizard. Players should try their best to get a Shiny version of this lovable pup, as, despite not having boosted odds, it hatches from 2km Eggs. Also, fans of Pokemon Horizons may want a Shiny Luacrio of their own, after Roy got one in the latest season of the show.
Shiny Riolu is a beautiful lemon yellow color as opposed to the usual form's blue.
Also read: 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in May 2025
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨