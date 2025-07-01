5 shiny Pokemon you shouldn’t miss out on in Pokemon Go 9th Anniversary Party

Pokemon GO is celebrating its ninth birthday, and the Anniversary Party will run from Tuesday, July 1, at 10 am to Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Trainers from around the globe will benefit from a vast set of engaging event bonuses.
Shiny hunters, in specific, have much to look forward to, with increased rates for event-themed shinies such as Pikachu and Eevee in raids. Special encounters, wild spawns, and completing research missions will make this celebration a goldmine for collectors and battlers.
While numerous Pokemon are appearing during the event, there are a few exceptional shiny variants that are simply too good to pass on. Either it's for their in-game debut, scarcity, or sheer visual appeal, here are five shiny Pokemon worth catching you should prioritize catching during the Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary Party.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Pokemon Go 9th Anniversary Party: 5 Pokemon you should shiny hunt
1) Shiny Party Hat Wobbuffet
Wobbuffet will often be found roaming the wild during the event, this silly but endearing Psychic-type is wearing a festive party hat. Shiny Wobbuffet is a visually appealing trophy for any collection because of its remarkable blue-to-pink color shift. When you combine that with the male/female variants and the unique costume, you have a shiny item that is not only uncommon but also incredibly cute and collectible.
Also read: Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary Party overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more
2) Shiny Treecko
Available in the wild from 10 am on July 1 until 10 am on July 3 local time, Shiny Treecko is a short-term catch worth your attention. Its final evolution, Shiny Sceptile, replaces the normal green with a bold teal and red combination, one of the most visually stunning shiny starters. If you don't catch it in the wild spawn window, you can still find it through some special mission drops.
Also read: Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary celebration: Exploring the shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster
3) Shiny Party Hat Charmander
Charmander has long been a favorite among fans, and its party hat variant will be more frequently seen in the wild during this event. In contrast to the typical bright orange, the shiny version has a brighter yellow-orange hue. You'll have a flamboyant fire-breather that's equal parts festive and intimidating if you evolve it all the way up to a black Shiny Party Hat Charizard.
Also read: How to get free MLB cap in Pokemon GO
4) Shiny Party Hat Bulbasaur
Shiny Party Hat Bulbasaur will be available both in the wild and as a encounter reward for finishing the task of "Send a Gift with a sticker." The reason this one is extra special is that it introduces its evolved forms: Shiny Party Hat Ivysaur and Shiny Party Hat Venusaur, which are now available for the very first time in Pokemon GO. This is your one and only opportunity — for now — to obtain the entire shiny evolutionary line in costume form.
Also read: How to get party hat Bulbasaur in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
5) Shiny Gimmighoul
Perhaps the crown jewel of the 9th Anniversary Party, Shiny Gimmighoul will be seen in the game for the first time in the game, but also will also be seen with a 9th anniversary coin in the event. This iteration not only includes a themed coin but also has a unique background specific to the event.
You can only find this Gimmighoul by finishing exclusive research missions, so be sure to keep current with event quests if you're looking to get your hands on this extremely rare collector's item.
Also read: Who won GO August Community Day 2025 Poll?
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨