5 shiny Pokemon you shouldn’t miss out on in Pokemon Go 9th Anniversary Party

Pokemon GO is celebrating its ninth birthday, and the Anniversary Party will run from Tuesday, July 1, at 10 am to Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Trainers from around the globe will benefit from a vast set of engaging event bonuses.

Ad

Shiny hunters, in specific, have much to look forward to, with increased rates for event-themed shinies such as Pikachu and Eevee in raids. Special encounters, wild spawns, and completing research missions will make this celebration a goldmine for collectors and battlers.

While numerous Pokemon are appearing during the event, there are a few exceptional shiny variants that are simply too good to pass on. Either it's for their in-game debut, scarcity, or sheer visual appeal, here are five shiny Pokemon worth catching you should prioritize catching during the Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary Party.

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon Go 9th Anniversary Party: 5 Pokemon you should shiny hunt

1) Shiny Party Hat Wobbuffet

Wobbuffet and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wobbuffet will often be found roaming the wild during the event, this silly but endearing Psychic-type is wearing a festive party hat. Shiny Wobbuffet is a visually appealing trophy for any collection because of its remarkable blue-to-pink color shift. When you combine that with the male/female variants and the unique costume, you have a shiny item that is not only uncommon but also incredibly cute and collectible.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary Party overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

2) Shiny Treecko

Treecko and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Available in the wild from 10 am on July 1 until 10 am on July 3 local time, Shiny Treecko is a short-term catch worth your attention. Its final evolution, Shiny Sceptile, replaces the normal green with a bold teal and red combination, one of the most visually stunning shiny starters. If you don't catch it in the wild spawn window, you can still find it through some special mission drops.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary celebration: Exploring the shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster

3) Shiny Party Hat Charmander

Charmander and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charmander has long been a favorite among fans, and its party hat variant will be more frequently seen in the wild during this event. In contrast to the typical bright orange, the shiny version has a brighter yellow-orange hue. You'll have a flamboyant fire-breather that's equal parts festive and intimidating if you evolve it all the way up to a black Shiny Party Hat Charizard.

Ad

Also read: How to get free MLB cap in Pokemon GO

4) Shiny Party Hat Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Party Hat Bulbasaur will be available both in the wild and as a encounter reward for finishing the task of "Send a Gift with a sticker." The reason this one is extra special is that it introduces its evolved forms: Shiny Party Hat Ivysaur and Shiny Party Hat Venusaur, which are now available for the very first time in Pokemon GO. This is your one and only opportunity — for now — to obtain the entire shiny evolutionary line in costume form.

Ad

Also read: How to get party hat Bulbasaur in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

5) Shiny Gimmighoul

Gimmighoul and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Perhaps the crown jewel of the 9th Anniversary Party, Shiny Gimmighoul will be seen in the game for the first time in the game, but also will also be seen with a 9th anniversary coin in the event. This iteration not only includes a themed coin but also has a unique background specific to the event.

Ad

You can only find this Gimmighoul by finishing exclusive research missions, so be sure to keep current with event quests if you're looking to get your hands on this extremely rare collector's item.

Also read: Who won GO August Community Day 2025 Poll?

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨