Best Pokemon GO PvP catches in Bug Out 2024

A new Pokemon GO event called Bug Out 2024 recently went live, bringing back the best PvP Pokemon for the GO Battle League team. Players can primarily catch Bug-type Pokemon during the event, with a few exceptions like Mega Charizard X and Tapu Bulu.

This article will list the best pocket monsters for PvP fights you can catch during Bug Out 2024. Players should also note that they can catch rare Pokemon like Nincada and PvE Pokemon like Heracross in the same event.

Catch these Pokemon best-suited for Pokemon GO PvP Battles at Bug Out 2024

1) Heracross

Heracrosss CP is 3506 (Image via TPC)

Heracross in Pokemon GO is a dual Bug and Poison-type Pokemon that belongs to the Johto region and boasts incredible battle prowess. It can learn Counter and Struggle Bob as its Fast Attacks and Mega Horn, Close Combat, Earthquake, and Rock Blast as Charged Attacks. Thanks to these moves, the Single Horn Pokemon can deal all kinds of damage.

Players wondering how to get Heracross in Pokemon GO during the Bug Out 2024 should know that Mega Heracross raids have returned. They can use Fire, Fairy, Psychic, and Flying-type moves to emerge victorious in them. The latter deals more damage since the Mega Raid Boss is extremely weak to them.

According to PvPoke stats, Heracross ranks #304 in the Great League, #192 in the Ultra League, and #129 in the Master League. These data show it is a versatile Pokemon that can work effectively with a team.

2) Tapu Bulu

Tapu Bulu CP is 3865 (Image via TPC)

Tapu Bulu is a Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO, and this status is reflected in its monstrous power. The Tapu family has three more legendary Pokemon, each with outstanding battle capabilities. Bug Out 2024 allows players to brawl with Bulu (Tapu) in 5-star Raid Battles, so those who want to get it can beat its raids.

What’s fascinating about Tapu Bulu is its ability to go toe-to-toe with some of the strongest critters in the current meta. The PvPoke rankings show that it ranks #53 in the Master League. After all, it is an impressive pick to create a team with.

Tapu Bulu is a Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, originating from the Alola region. As it is weak to Poison, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Steel-type attacks, players can use Pokemon of these types to win this 5-star raid. Its Fast Moves, Rock Smash, and Bullet Seed, and its Charged Moves, Mega Horn, Dazzling Gleam, Solar Beam, and Grass Knot, can inflict increased and decreased damage on different Pokemon types.

3) Drapion (Evolves from Skorupi)

Drapion CP is 2773 (Image via TPC)

Players can get Drapion's pre-evolved form, Skorupi, during the Pokemon GO Bug Out event by winning 1-star Skorupi raids. They cannot find Drapion in this event, but they can get it through the evolution process. The required Candy for this particular evolution is 50, which players can collect by conquering multiple raids, and doing so rewards them with different kinds of items, including Pokemon Candies.

Drapion is a dual Poison and Dark-type Pokemon boasting a versatile move pool. It has access to Bite, Poison Sting, Infestation, and Ice Fang as Fast Moves, and Aqua Tail, Sludge Bomb, Crunch, and Fell Stringer as Charged Moves.

Drapion is only weak to Ground-type moves. Therefore, opponents with non-ground-type attacks cannot deal increased damage.

PvPoke ranks Pokemon GO Drapion at #180 in the Great League, #131 in the Ultra League, and #345 in the Master League. If players look forward to catching a good PvP Pokemon during Bug Out 2024, they should win as many Skorupi raids as possible.

