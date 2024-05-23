Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Naganadel

By Raunak Bose
Modified May 23, 2024 23:01 GMT
best Pokemon GO PvP team for Naganadel
Naganadel (Image via The Pokemon Company, TPC)

The best Pokemon GO PvP team for Naganadel must include critters that adeptly dovetail with its skills. Naganadel is a Poison and Dragon-type Ultra Beast that debuted in Pokemon GO during the Ultra Space Wonders event on May 23, 2024. Since it is a new addition to the game, you might want to learn about its best possible lineups.

This article will run through the best Pokemon GO PvP teams for Naganadel in the GO Battle League.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Naganadel in the Great League

Naganadel and Poipole (Image via TPC)

The best Pokemon GO PvP team for Naganadel in the Great League:

  • Lickitung in the Lead
  • Annihilape as the Safe Swap
  • Naganadel as the Closer

Best attacks of all the creatures in this lineup:

  • Lickitung: Lick is the Fast move and Body Slam and Power Whip are the Charged moves.
  • Annihilape: Counter is the Fast move and Shadow Ball and Night Slash are the Charged moves.
  • Naganadel: Poison Jab is the Fast move and Sludge Bomb and Fell Stinger are the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

  • Registeel
  • Annihilape
  • Swampert
  • Skarmory
  • Lanturn
  • Azumarill
  • Bastiodon
  • Feraligatr
  • Mantine
  • Guzzlord
  • Medicham
  • Galarian Stunfisk
  • Gligar
  • Whiscash
  • Pelipper
  • Vigoroth

Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Naganadel in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

The best Pokemon GO PvP team for Naganadel in the Ultra League:

  • Tapu Fini in the Lead
  • Registeel as the Safe Swap
  • Naganadel as the Closer

Best attacks of all the creatures in this lineup:

  • Tapu Fini: Dragon Water Gun is the Fast move and Surf and Nature's Madness are the Charged moves.
  • Registeel: Lock On is the Fast move and Focus Blast and Zap Cannon are the Charged moves.
  • Naganadel: Poison Jab is the Fast move and Sludge Bomb and Fell Stinger are the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

  • Tapu Fini
  • Altered Forme Giratina
  • Poliwrath
  • Feraligatr
  • Pidgeot
  • Cresselia
  • Virizion
  • Mandibuzz
  • Cobalion
  • Swampert
  • Talonflame
  • Guzzlord
  • Jellicent
  • Annihilape
  • Gliscor
  • Tentacruel
  • Skeledirge
  • Defense Forme Deoxys
  • Greedent

Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Naganadel in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Naganadel with Ash (Image via TPC)

The best team for Naganadel in the Master League:

  • Complete Forme Zygarde in the Lead
  • Naganadel as the Safe Swap
  • Origin Forme Palkia as the Closer

Best attacks of all the creatures in this lineup:

  • Complete Forme Zygarde: Dragon Tail is the Fast move and Crunch and Earthquake are the Charged moves.
  • Naganadel: Poison Jab is the Fast move and Sludge Bomb and Fell Stinger are the Charged moves.
  • Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Breath is the Fast move and Aqua Tail and Spacial Rend are the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

  • Complete Forme Zygarde
  • Therian Forme Landorus
  • Dragonite
  • Altered Forme Giratina
  • Palkia
  • Solgaleo
  • Groudon
  • Origin Forme Giratina
  • Ho-Oh
  • Mewtwo
  • Xerneas
  • Zekrom
  • Reshiram
  • Kyogre
  • Zarude
  • Gyarados
  • Hero Forme Zacian

That covers everything about building the best Pokemon GO PvP team for Naganadel.

