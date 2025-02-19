Best tips and tricks to complete Pokemon GO Vivillon Collector Platinum medal

The Pokemon GO Vivillon Collector Platinum medal is one of the more challenging achievements to complete, requiring players to collect all 18 Vivillon patterns from different regions across the world. Unlike other medals that can be earned through in-game activities, this one heavily relies on global collaboration and strategic planning.

As Scatterbug evolves into Vivillon based on the real-world location where its Postcard was received, players will need to collect Postcards from various regions. This makes the medal a long-term goal rather than something that can be completed quickly.

If you’re aiming to achieve this milestone, here are the best tips and tricks to help you collect every Vivillon pattern and earn the Pokemon GO Vivillon Collector Platinum medal.

Tips to complete the Pokemon GO Vivillon Collector Platinum medal faster

All Vivillon variants as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Join various global Pokemon GO communities

To get the Pokemon GO Vivillon Collector Platinum medal, connecting with international players is crucial for obtaining Scatterbug from different regions. Join dedicated Facebook groups, Discord servers, Reddit threads, or Pokemon GO forums where trainers exchange Postcards. Some players are willing to regularly send gifts to help others complete their collection.

2) Regularly send and pin postcards

Pinning Postcards from the gifts you receive from different regions increases the progress toward unlocking the ability to encounter Scatterbug. Make it a habit to pin Postcards daily to maximize your Scatterbug encounters.

3) Prioritize rare patterns

Some Vivillon patterns, like Ocean, Sandstorm, and Icy Snow, are much harder to obtain due to fewer active players in those regions. When trading Postcards with others, prioritize these rare patterns before focusing on more common ones.

4) Participate in events that boost gift exchanges

Pokemon GO occasionally hosts events that increase the number of gifts you can send and open daily. Take advantage of these events to exchange more Postcards and get more Scatterbug encounters.

5) Trade Vivillon locally for missing patterns

If you manage to obtain extra Vivillon of specific patterns, consider trading them with local players who may have different ones. This is especially helpful for trainers who don’t have international friends actively playing.

6) Use multiple accounts if necessary

While not an option for everyone, having a second account in a different region (or getting help from a friend abroad) can significantly boost your ability to collect rare Postcards for the Pokemon GO Vivillon Collector Platinum medal.

7) Plan region-specific travel or coordination

If you or a friend is traveling to a different region, make sure to send and pin as many Postcards as possible during the trip. This can be an excellent way to complete missing Vivillon patterns.

8) Check the Vivillon map regularly

You can track your Pokemon GO Vivillon Collector progress in the app (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO provides an in-game Vivillon Map to track where each pattern is found. Use this tool to identify which regions you need to focus on when collecting various variants of Vivillon. To access this map, follow these steps:

Click on your player profile in the bottom left corner of the main screen.

Under the 'Me' section, scroll down to find the 'Medals' section.

section, scroll down to find the section. Tap the 'Vivillon Collector' medal.

medal. Find the green magnifier icon in the middle of the screen next to the map layout.

Tap the magnifier icon to view different regions and their corresponding Vivillon patterns.

This feature is essential for keeping track of the regions you require and for planning your next steps.

9) Be patient and stay active

Completing the Pokemon GO Vivillon Collector Platinum medal takes time, especially since it requires worldwide collaboration. Stay active in communities, continue sending and receiving gifts, and eventually, you’ll unlock all 18 Vivillon patterns.

By following these tips, you can steadily progress toward earning the Pokemon GO Vivillon Collector Platinum medal. While it may take dedication and strategic networking, the satisfaction of completing this global challenge makes the effort worthwhile.

