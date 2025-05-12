  • home icon
How to beat Mega Gyarados raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 12, 2025 14:50 GMT
Pokemon GO Mega Gyarados raid guide
Pokemon GO Mega Gyarados raid guide (Image via TPC)

Mega Gyarados raids in Pokemon GO return at 10 am local time on May 12, 2025, and will run until 10 am local time on May 25, 2025. The creature was introduced in February 2021 and has returned several times since then. The creature is weak to Bug-, Electric-, Fairy-, Fighting-, and Grass-type attacks.

This article covers the best counters to beat Mega Gyarados raids in Pokemon GO. It also sheds light on post-battle information like shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Mega Gyarados raids

The best counters to use against Mega Gyarados are:

  • Mega Lucario
  • Mega Sceptile
  • Mega Heracross
  • Mega Gardevoir
  • Kartana
  • Shadow Raikou
Mega Lucario is the best counter to Mega Gyarados raids in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Mega Lucario is the best counter to Mega Gyarados raids in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Here's a breakdown of the best counters of each type that are strong against Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO:

Best Fighting-type counters to Mega Gyarados

PokemonFast AttackCharged Attack
Mega or regular LucarioForce PalmAura Sphere
Mega Heracross
CounterClose Combat
Mega Blaziken
CounterFocus Blast
Shadow Conkeldurr
CounterDynamic Punch
TerrakionDouble KickSacred Sword
Mega BlazikenCounterFocus Blast
Best Grass-type counters to Mega Gyarados

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow SceptileBullet SeedFrenzy Plant
Mega/Shadow VenusaurVine WhipFrenzy Plant
ZarudeVine WhipPower Whip
KartanaRazor LeafLeaf Blade
Shaymin (Sky)Magical LeafGrass Knot
Shadow TangrowthVine WhipPower Whip
Best Fairy-type counters to Mega Gyarados

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow GardevoirCharmDazzling Gleam
Incarnate Forme EnamorusFairy WindDazzling Gleam
Tapu LeleAstonish
Nature's Madness
ZacianSnarlPlay Rough
XerneasGeomancyMoonblast
Best Electric-type counters to Mega Gyarados

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Shadow MagnezoneSparkWild Charge
Shadow/Regular RaikouThunder ShockWild Charge
XurkitreeThunder ShockPower Whip
ZekromCharge BeamFusion Bolt
Shadow ElectivireThunder ShockWild Charge
Shadow ZapdosThunder ShockThunderbolt
Best Bug-type counters to Mega Gyarados

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega HeracrossStruggle BugMegahorn
Mega/Shadow PinsirBug BiteX-Scissor
Mega/Shadow ScizorFury CutterX-Scissor
PheromosaBug BiteBug Buzz
VolcaronaBug BiteBug Buzz
Here is a list of the search strings you can use to find the best counters to Mega Gyarados in your collection:

  • Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
  • Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
  • Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-
  • Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
  • Bug&@Bug&cp2000-

What are Mega Gyarados's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

  • Bug
  • Electric
  • Fairy
  • Fighting
  • Grass

Resistances:

  • Dark
  • Fire
  • Ghost
  • Ice
  • Steel
  • Water
  • Psychic

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Mega Gyarados raids?

Mega Gyarados can be shiny in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Mega Gyarados can be shiny in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Yes, you can take down raids featuring Mega Gyarados on your own. The creature is susceptible to Fighting-type damage, and the existence of Mega Lucario makes the process fairly easy.

Shiny odds from Mega Gyarados raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Gyarados has a 1-in-128 chance of appearing once you defeat the raid boss. However, this doesn't mean you will be guaranteed to find one if you complete 128 raids.

Gyarados 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, hundo Gyarados will be at 1,937 CP, and if the weather is Rainy or Foggy, it will be at 2,422 CP.

The range of CPs you can find Gyarados in is as follows:

  • No weather boost: 1,855 - 1,937 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Rainy or Foggy): 2,319 - 2,422 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Mega Gyarados stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 47,142
  • Attack: 292
  • Defense: 247
  • Stamina: 9,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Bite, Dragon Breath, Waterfall, and Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attacks: Crunch, Hydro Pump, Outrage, and Twister
