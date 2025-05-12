How to beat Mega Gyarados raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Mega Gyarados raids in Pokemon GO return at 10 am local time on May 12, 2025, and will run until 10 am local time on May 25, 2025. The creature was introduced in February 2021 and has returned several times since then. The creature is weak to Bug-, Electric-, Fairy-, Fighting-, and Grass-type attacks.

This article covers the best counters to beat Mega Gyarados raids in Pokemon GO. It also sheds light on post-battle information like shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Mega Gyarados raids

The best counters to use against Mega Gyarados are:

Mega Lucario

Mega Sceptile

Mega Heracross

Mega Gardevoir

Kartana

Shadow Raikou

Mega Lucario is the best counter to Mega Gyarados raids in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Here's a breakdown of the best counters of each type that are strong against Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO:

Trending

Best Fighting-type counters to Mega Gyarados

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mega or regular Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere Mega Heracross Counter Close Combat Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Shadow Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast

Best Grass-type counters to Mega Gyarados

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow Sceptile Bullet Seed Frenzy Plant Mega/Shadow Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Shaymin (Sky) Magical Leaf Grass Knot Shadow Tangrowth Vine Whip Power Whip

Best Fairy-type counters to Mega Gyarados

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow Gardevoir Charm Dazzling Gleam Incarnate Forme Enamorus Fairy Wind Dazzling Gleam Tapu Lele Astonish Nature's Madness Zacian Snarl Play Rough Xerneas Geomancy Moonblast

Best Electric-type counters to Mega Gyarados

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Shadow Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Shadow/Regular Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Xurkitree Thunder Shock Power Whip Zekrom Charge Beam Fusion Bolt Shadow Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Shadow Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt

Best Bug-type counters to Mega Gyarados

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Heracross Struggle Bug Megahorn Mega/Shadow Pinsir Bug Bite X-Scissor Mega/Shadow Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Volcarona Bug Bite Bug Buzz

Here is a list of the search strings you can use to find the best counters to Mega Gyarados in your collection:

Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-

Grass&@Grass&cp2000-

Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-

Electric&@Electric&cp2000-

Bug&@Bug&cp2000-

Also read: Pokemon GO Crown Clash event overview

What are Mega Gyarados's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

Bug

Electric

Fairy

Fighting

Grass

Resistances:

Dark

Fire

Ghost

Ice

Steel

Water

Psychic

Also read: Pokemon GO Pass rewards in May 2025

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Mega Gyarados raids?

Mega Gyarados can be shiny in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Yes, you can take down raids featuring Mega Gyarados on your own. The creature is susceptible to Fighting-type damage, and the existence of Mega Lucario makes the process fairly easy.

Shiny odds from Mega Gyarados raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Gyarados has a 1-in-128 chance of appearing once you defeat the raid boss. However, this doesn't mean you will be guaranteed to find one if you complete 128 raids.

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

Gyarados 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, hundo Gyarados will be at 1,937 CP, and if the weather is Rainy or Foggy, it will be at 2,422 CP.

The range of CPs you can find Gyarados in is as follows:

No weather boost: 1,855 - 1,937 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,855 - 1,937 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy or Foggy): 2,319 - 2,422 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

Pokemon GO Mega Gyarados stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 47,142

47,142 Attack: 292

292 Defense: 247

247 Stamina: 9,000 HP

9,000 HP Fast Attacks: Bite, Dragon Breath, Waterfall, and Dragon Tail

Bite, Dragon Breath, Waterfall, and Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Crunch, Hydro Pump, Outrage, and Twister

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

