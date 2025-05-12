How to beat Mega Gyarados raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Mega Gyarados raids in Pokemon GO return at 10 am local time on May 12, 2025, and will run until 10 am local time on May 25, 2025. The creature was introduced in February 2021 and has returned several times since then. The creature is weak to Bug-, Electric-, Fairy-, Fighting-, and Grass-type attacks.
This article covers the best counters to beat Mega Gyarados raids in Pokemon GO. It also sheds light on post-battle information like shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Mega Gyarados raids
The best counters to use against Mega Gyarados are:
- Mega Lucario
- Mega Sceptile
- Mega Heracross
- Mega Gardevoir
- Kartana
- Shadow Raikou
Here's a breakdown of the best counters of each type that are strong against Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO:
Best Fighting-type counters to Mega Gyarados
Best Grass-type counters to Mega Gyarados
Best Fairy-type counters to Mega Gyarados
Best Electric-type counters to Mega Gyarados
Best Bug-type counters to Mega Gyarados
Here is a list of the search strings you can use to find the best counters to Mega Gyarados in your collection:
- Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
- Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
- Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-
- Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
- Bug&@Bug&cp2000-
What are Mega Gyarados's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses:
- Bug
- Electric
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Grass
Resistances:
- Dark
- Fire
- Ghost
- Ice
- Steel
- Water
- Psychic
Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Mega Gyarados raids?
Yes, you can take down raids featuring Mega Gyarados on your own. The creature is susceptible to Fighting-type damage, and the existence of Mega Lucario makes the process fairly easy.
Shiny odds from Mega Gyarados raids in Pokemon GO
Shiny Gyarados has a 1-in-128 chance of appearing once you defeat the raid boss. However, this doesn't mean you will be guaranteed to find one if you complete 128 raids.
Gyarados 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)
Without weather boost, hundo Gyarados will be at 1,937 CP, and if the weather is Rainy or Foggy, it will be at 2,422 CP.
The range of CPs you can find Gyarados in is as follows:
- No weather boost: 1,855 - 1,937 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy or Foggy): 2,319 - 2,422 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Mega Gyarados stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 47,142
- Attack: 292
- Defense: 247
- Stamina: 9,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Bite, Dragon Breath, Waterfall, and Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Crunch, Hydro Pump, Outrage, and Twister
