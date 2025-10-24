How to defeat Ivor in Pokemon Legends Z-A Rank E Promotion Match

Climbing the Pokemon Legends Z-A ranks could be a bit challenging at times, especially when you are facing a strong character like Ivor. Winning this battle is important because as it promotes you to Rank D. Ivor, while not flashy or over-the-top, has the reputation of being equipped with powerful Fighting-types.
This article will dive deep into the best team to use, understanding his lineup and the most reliable strategy to ultimately assist you in beating Ivor in Legends Z-A.
Guide to defeating Ivor in Pokemon Legends Z-A
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Before facing Ivor, players must complete the initial part of the Rank E trial. This includes taking down three Rogue Mega Pokemon: Beedrill, Hawlucha, and Banette. Once these Alpha Megas are defeated, the promotion match unlocks.
Head to the Justice Dojo, where Ivor waits for you.
Ivor's team in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Ivor uses a full team of Fighting-types, boasting a well-balanced mix of strength and pressure. He uses the following Pokemon in chronological order:
1) Heracross
- Type: Bug/Fighting
- Level: 45
- Moves: Brick Break, Pin Missile, Rock Blast, Aerial Ace
2) Medicham
- Type: Fighting/Psychic
- Level: 46
- Moves: Rock Smash, Zen Headbutt, Ice Punch, Protect
3) Machamp
- Type: Fighting
- Level: 46
- Moves: Brick Break, Brutal Swing, Bulldoze, Bulk Up
4) Mega Falinks
- Type: Fighting
- Level: 47
- Moves: No Retreat, Brick Break, Iron Head, Rock Slide
This team is built around offensive pressure, with moves that capitalize on both physical damage and defensive boosts. Mega Falinks in particular can drag out the fight with No Retreat, making it a threat if left unchecked.
Defeating Ivor in Pokemon Legends Z-A: Recommended counters
Since Ivor primarily mains Fighting-types, the best way to gain the upper hand is taking advantage of its weaknesses. Fighting-type Pokemon are weak to Psychic, Flying, and Fairy-type moves. Building your team around these types will finish the battle quicker.
Here are some recommended counters:
- Psychic-type Pokemon like Gardevoir, Starmie, and Espeon.
- Flying-type Pokemon like Pidgeot, Talonflame, and Charizard.
- Fairy-type Pokemon like Mega Megenium, Aromatisse, Sylveon or Gardevoir.
Strategy to defeat Ivor in Pokemon Legends Z-A
- Lead with a Flying-type Pokemon as they are 4x strong against Heracross.
- Take out Medicham with a Flying or Fary-type Pokemon, as Psychic-type moves are neutral against it.
- All three types are great against Machamp and Mega Falinks. Machamp has balanced defenses so it doesn't matter what kind of moves you are using as long as they the type. Mega Falinks, however, has low Special Defense, so use more Special Attacking moves.
- Half of Ivor’s team buff their stats, so take them out before that.
Defeating Ivor in the Pokemon Legends Z-A Rank E promotion match is less about spamming random moves and more about smart planning and exploiting type advantages. Once you clear his Fighting-type team, you will be promoted to Rank D.
