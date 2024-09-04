How to get Dynamax Skwovet in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Skwovet in Pokemon GO is the second Dynamax Pocket Monster to be released in Niantic's mobile game. It was first available on September 4, 2024, via a Special Research quest introducing the mechanic to players. The regular form of the critter came out during Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield on August 20, 2021.

Dynamax Skwovet, along Dynamax Wooloo in Pokemon GO, are your entry tickets into the world of Max Battles. Therefore, it is crucial to know how to get one in the game. This article has you covered on all the ways.

All ways to get Dynamax Skwovet in Pokemon GO

Here's how you can get your hands on Dynamax Skwovet in Pokemon GO:

Catch from "To the Max!" Special Research.

Catch from 1-star Max Battles.

Receive via Trade.

Dynamax Skwovet and Wooloo in Pokemon GO promo video (Image via TPC)

Catch from "To the Max!" Special Research

You get a Dynamax Skwovet for finishing page 2 of the "To the Max!" Special Research. To complete the challenges here, you must collect Max Particles from 10 Power Spots, collect 1,000 MP, and level up 1 Max Move. For these challenges, you will be awarded 100 MP, two Golden Razz Berry, and five Rare Candy, respectively.

Upon completion, you get the chance to capture Dynamax Skwovet and get 8,000 XP.

Catch from 1-star Max Battles

Dynamax Skwovet in Pokemon GO will appear in 1-star Max Battles starting from September 10, 2024. Coming out on top in these fights will give you additional chances to capture the Pocket Monster.

Receive via Trade

You can receive a Skwovet capable of Dynamaxing via Trade. As long as you already have a Skwovet registered in your Pokedex, this won't even count as a Special Trade, despite the critter having special significance.

Can Dynamax Skwovet be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Dynamax Skwovet in Pokemon GO can be shiny. It has a 1-in-512 chance of occurring in this form.

Given the rarity of this critter's Dynamax form, no trainer in the world has reported seeing or capturing one. However, it is available, according to official sources, and you might encounter it.

