How to get Gimmighoul 9th Anniversary Coin in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's 9th Anniversary event is officially live, and with it comes a range of special limited-time rewards and special encounters. Between July 1, 2025, and July 6, 2025, trainers can join the event and finish special challenges to catch event-themed Pocket Monsters — some even wear party hats.

One of the highlighted features of the celebration is the opportunity to catch Gimmighoul in general and Gimmighoul holding a 9th Anniversary Coin. Here’s a full breakdown of how to get Gimmighoul (including its rare 9th Anniversary variant) and what it takes to evolve it.

9th Anniversary Coin in Pokemon GO: How to get Gimmighoul

The 9th Anniversary Coin event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Catching Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO involves some additional efforts or favorable timing. Typically, Gimmighoul appears in its Roaming Form via the Coin Bag. When opened, the Coin Bag makes Roaming Form Gimmighoul spawn in the wild for 30 minutes. Catch as many as you can in this timeframe.

However, during the Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary Party, Gimmighoul is also obtainable via Timed and Field Research tasks. This is particularly significant because:

You can catch Gimmighoul without requiring a Coin Bag.

The Gimmighoul caught during this event could potentially be carrying a special 9th Anniversary Coin, making them especially unique.

There's also a possibility of encountering a shiny Gimmighoul, which can be identified by its white body instead of the usual silver.

9th Anniversary Coin in Pokemon GO: Timed Research tasks to encounter Gimmighoul

Gimmighoul as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are two Timed Research paths during the event:

Free Timed Research

Complete the following tasks to encounter Gimmighoul:

Catch 99 Pokemon → Bulbasaur (Party Hat)

→ Bulbasaur (Party Hat) Make 99 curveball throws → Charmander (Party Hat)

→ Charmander (Party Hat) Spin 9 different PokeStops or Gyms → Squirtle (Party Hat)

→ Squirtle (Party Hat) Evolve 9 Pokemon → Wurmple (Party Hat)

→ Wurmple (Party Hat) Earn 9 hearts with your buddy → Eevee (Party Hat)

→ Eevee (Party Hat) Make 9 great throws → Wobbuffet (Party Hat)

→ Wobbuffet (Party Hat) Earn 9,999 XP → Grimer (Party Hat)

→ Grimer (Party Hat) Earn 9,999 Stardust → Raticate (Party Hat)

Final rewards:

Gimmighoul (9th Anniversary Coin) Encounter

(9th Anniversary Coin) Encounter 9,999 XP

9,999 Stardust

Premium Timed Research

This paid option provides valuable items in exchange:

Catch 99 Pokemon → 1 Incense

→ 1 Incense Make 99 curveball throws → 1 Incubator

→ 1 Incubator Spin 9 different PokeStops or Gyms → 1 Rocket Radar

→ 1 Rocket Radar Evolve 9 Pokemon → 1 Premium Battle Pass

→ 1 Premium Battle Pass Earn 9 hearts with your buddy → 1 Poffin

→ 1 Poffin Make 9 great throws → 1 Max Mushroom

→ 1 Max Mushroom Earn 9,999 XP → 1 Lucky Egg

→ 1 Lucky Egg Earn 9,999 Stardust → 1 Star Piece

Final rewards:

Gimmighoul (9th Anniversary Coin) Encounter

(9th Anniversary Coin) Encounter 9,999 Stardust

1 Super Incubator

How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokemon GO

Unlike other Pokemon that evolve with normal candies, Gimmighoul has to be evolved with 999 Gimmighoul Coins in order to reach Gholdengo. You can accumulate these coins by following these methods:

Catching wild Gimmighoul using the Coin Bag

Spinning PokeStops with Golden Lure Modules

Walking with Gimmighoul set as your buddy

At the Anniversary event, Golden Lure Modules become more valuable. Spinning a PokeStop using one active can drop 9, 99, or more coins — a huge jump from regular times. Make sure to make the most out of this limited-time bonus to accelerate your evolution progress.

Can Gimmighoul be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Gimmighoul and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, there is a shiny version of Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO. Regular Gimmighoul has a silvery body, whereas the shiny one is white.

Maximize encounters with Gimmighoul throughout the ongoing event, particularly while doing Research assignments. If luck is on your side, one of your Gimmighoul encounters may be shiny and even contain the special Anniversary Coin.

The 9th Anniversary Party in Pokemon GO is a short but satisfying party filled with hard-to-find spawns, event Pocket Monsters, and special bonuses. Anyone looking to pursue Gimmighoul or evolve it into Gholdengo will want to capitalize on this opportunity.

Make sure to finish all the event activities prior to July 6 in order to increase your odds of meeting this hard-to-find Pokemon and possibly even landing a shiny or 9th Anniversary variant in the process.

