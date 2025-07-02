How to get Gimmighoul 9th Anniversary Coin in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's 9th Anniversary event is officially live, and with it comes a range of special limited-time rewards and special encounters. Between July 1, 2025, and July 6, 2025, trainers can join the event and finish special challenges to catch event-themed Pocket Monsters — some even wear party hats.
One of the highlighted features of the celebration is the opportunity to catch Gimmighoul in general and Gimmighoul holding a 9th Anniversary Coin. Here’s a full breakdown of how to get Gimmighoul (including its rare 9th Anniversary variant) and what it takes to evolve it.
9th Anniversary Coin in Pokemon GO: How to get Gimmighoul
Catching Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO involves some additional efforts or favorable timing. Typically, Gimmighoul appears in its Roaming Form via the Coin Bag. When opened, the Coin Bag makes Roaming Form Gimmighoul spawn in the wild for 30 minutes. Catch as many as you can in this timeframe.
However, during the Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary Party, Gimmighoul is also obtainable via Timed and Field Research tasks. This is particularly significant because:
- You can catch Gimmighoul without requiring a Coin Bag.
- The Gimmighoul caught during this event could potentially be carrying a special 9th Anniversary Coin, making them especially unique.
- There's also a possibility of encountering a shiny Gimmighoul, which can be identified by its white body instead of the usual silver.
9th Anniversary Coin in Pokemon GO: Timed Research tasks to encounter Gimmighoul
There are two Timed Research paths during the event:
Free Timed Research
Complete the following tasks to encounter Gimmighoul:
- Catch 99 Pokemon → Bulbasaur (Party Hat)
- Make 99 curveball throws → Charmander (Party Hat)
- Spin 9 different PokeStops or Gyms → Squirtle (Party Hat)
- Evolve 9 Pokemon → Wurmple (Party Hat)
- Earn 9 hearts with your buddy → Eevee (Party Hat)
- Make 9 great throws → Wobbuffet (Party Hat)
- Earn 9,999 XP → Grimer (Party Hat)
- Earn 9,999 Stardust → Raticate (Party Hat)
Final rewards:
- Gimmighoul (9th Anniversary Coin) Encounter
- 9,999 XP
- 9,999 Stardust
Premium Timed Research
This paid option provides valuable items in exchange:
- Catch 99 Pokemon → 1 Incense
- Make 99 curveball throws → 1 Incubator
- Spin 9 different PokeStops or Gyms → 1 Rocket Radar
- Evolve 9 Pokemon → 1 Premium Battle Pass
- Earn 9 hearts with your buddy → 1 Poffin
- Make 9 great throws → 1 Max Mushroom
- Earn 9,999 XP → 1 Lucky Egg
- Earn 9,999 Stardust → 1 Star Piece
Final rewards:
- Gimmighoul (9th Anniversary Coin) Encounter
- 9,999 Stardust
- 1 Super Incubator
How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokemon GO
Unlike other Pokemon that evolve with normal candies, Gimmighoul has to be evolved with 999 Gimmighoul Coins in order to reach Gholdengo. You can accumulate these coins by following these methods:
- Catching wild Gimmighoul using the Coin Bag
- Spinning PokeStops with Golden Lure Modules
- Walking with Gimmighoul set as your buddy
At the Anniversary event, Golden Lure Modules become more valuable. Spinning a PokeStop using one active can drop 9, 99, or more coins — a huge jump from regular times. Make sure to make the most out of this limited-time bonus to accelerate your evolution progress.
Can Gimmighoul be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes, there is a shiny version of Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO. Regular Gimmighoul has a silvery body, whereas the shiny one is white.
Maximize encounters with Gimmighoul throughout the ongoing event, particularly while doing Research assignments. If luck is on your side, one of your Gimmighoul encounters may be shiny and even contain the special Anniversary Coin.
The 9th Anniversary Party in Pokemon GO is a short but satisfying party filled with hard-to-find spawns, event Pocket Monsters, and special bonuses. Anyone looking to pursue Gimmighoul or evolve it into Gholdengo will want to capitalize on this opportunity.
Make sure to finish all the event activities prior to July 6 in order to increase your odds of meeting this hard-to-find Pokemon and possibly even landing a shiny or 9th Anniversary variant in the process.
