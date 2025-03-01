How to get Glaciate Kyurem in Pokemon GO

Glaciate Kyurem in Pokemon GO has emerged as the most sought-after creature for both casual and hardcore trainers. This is thanks to the fact that you can get Black and White Kyurem with Freeze Shock and Ice Burn, respectively, by Fusing Zekrom and Reshiram with a Kyurem that knows Glaciate.

During the Pokemon GO Tour Unova 2025, there are multiple ways of getting Glaciate Kyurem in Pokemon GO. This article covers all of them.

All ways to Glaciate Kyurem in Pokemon GO

You can get Glaciate Kyurem in Pokemon GO in the following ways:

Catch from raids

Trade

Use an Elite Charged TM

Kyurem's signature move is Glaciate (Image via TPC)

Catch from raids

The most obvious way to get a Kyurem that knows Glaciate in Pokemon GO is to capture one from 5-star raids. Here are a few things to know in that respect:

If you had purchased either the New Taipei City or Los Angeles GO Tour Unova ticket , every single Black or White Kyurem raid will give you an encounter with Kyurem that knows Glaciate.

, will give you an encounter with Kyurem that knows Glaciate. If you don't own a GO Tour Unova ticket, you will get Glaciate Kyurem from Black Kyurem raids if you choose the Black path in the It's Not Over Yet Special Research. If you choose the White Path in this Research, you will get Glaciate Kyurem from White Kyurem raids.

Use an Elite Charged TM

If you have a Kyurem from before that doesn't know the signature move, use an Elite Charged TM to teach it the Ice-type Charged Attack.

Trade

You can have an in-game friend trade you over a Glaciate Kyurem in Pokemon GO. They could have acquired it in any way. This is the least optimal way as there is no guarantee of the IVs the traded creature will possess.

Glaciate in Pokemon GO: Everything you need to know

Glaciate is Kyurem's signature move in Pokemon GO. It was added in December 2022. Here are its stats:

Glaciate in PvP

Power: 160

Cooldown: 2.5

DPS: 64

Glaciate in PvE

Power: 60

Energy: 40

DPE: 1.5

Additional effect: Guaranteed to lower target's Attack by one stage..

