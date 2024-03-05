How to get Pawmi in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Getting Pawmi in Pokemon GO can be somewhat of a difficult task for a lot of players. Not only is this due to how infrequent some of the game's spawns can be for certain areas, but also due to Pawmi spawning being fairly uncommon outside of recent events. As such, you may want to know if there is an easier way to stumble across this electric rodent.

Thankfully, Pokemon GO has many different ways you can influence the spawn rates of your local area. There are also a few events that can help when it comes to finding any particular species of monster. In addition, if you are feeling up to the challenge, you may want to know if you can find Pawmi's rare shiny variant. Here is everything to know about this new creature from the Paldea region.

How to find Pawmi in Pokemon GO

Pawmi will soon be the subject of a Spotlight Hour (Image via Game Freak)

Pawmi is a pure Electric-type Pokemon. This means that it can have an increased chance of spawning in areas that are experiencing rainy weather. Outside of this, Pawmi's odds will remain relatively unchanged, meaning the only way to make one more likely to show up at a given time would be to drastically flood an area's spawn rates.

Thankfully, Niantic has given the community a couple of ways to do this. Using Incense is the most common way players can go about this. These items attach themselves to your avatar upon use and increase the general spawn rate of monsters around your location. However, they only retain this bonus if you are moving, so they pair well with Lure Modules.

Lure Modules attach to nearby Pokestops much like how Incenses attach to your avatar. These items do not require the player to be mobile to receive their bonuses, and multiple Lures can be placed by the same trainer. The best way to find Pawmi is to attach Lures to every Pokestop in your immediate area, equip an Incense, and walk between all of these lured locations.

Of course, this method is also exponentially more impactful if you use it in areas experiencing rainy weather. Thanks to Pokemon GO's Weather Boost mechanic, creatures of a certain element can appear more often in certain weather conditions. This makes taking a quick glimpse of the forecast incredibly important for hunting Pokemon.

Can Pawmi be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pawmi is still a new creature, so its shiny form has yet to be implemented (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pawmi is still a fairly new creature in Pokemon GO, its shiny forms are not yet catchable. Given that the monster is a reasonably popular creature from the Paldea region, it is most likely that it will have its own Community Day in the future, with this occasion being when its shiny form debuts. However, this is merely speculation.