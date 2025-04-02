How to solo defeat Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO is making its debut during the Stunning Styles event, appearing as a 3-star raid boss for a limited time. Trainers have from Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 10 am local time until Monday, April 7, 2025, at 8 pm local time to challenge this powerful Pokemon.

Being a Fighting/Fire-type, it is a powerful threat for solo raiders because of its strong stats and varied moveset. However, you can still solo this raid boss with a proper strategy and the best counters. This guide explains its weaknesses, the best Pokemon to counter it, and some helpful tips to assist you in achieving a win.

Pokemon GO Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros solo raid guide

Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Fighting/Fire

Combat Power : 19,470

: 19,470 Attack : 210

: 210 Defense : 193

: 193 Stamina: 3,600

Weaknesses and Resistances

Weak to (160% damage from):

Ground

Flying

Psychic

Water

Resistant to (62.5% damage from):

Bug

Dark

Fire

Grass

Ice

Steel

Moveset

Fast Attacks: Double Kick (Fighting), Tackle (Normal), and Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Double Kick (Fighting), Tackle (Normal), and Zen Headbutt (Psychic) Charged Attacks: Flame Charge (Fire), Earthquake (Ground), Iron Head (Steel), and Trailblaze (Grass)

Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and the results may vary. For the best results, the recommended Pokemon are advised to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP.

Best counters for Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play

Some of the best counters to Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To maximize your chances of winning solo, use high-level Pokemon with optimal movesets that exploit the weaknesses of Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO. Here are our recommendations:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash + Dragon Ascent: One of the strongest Flying-type attackers, Mega Rayquaza deals massive damage with its powerful moves. Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion + Psystrike: A top-tier Psychic-type attacker, Shadow Mewtwo can hit hard with Confusion and Psystrike. Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall + Origin Pulse: A powerhouse in Water-type damage, Kyogre can exploit Tauros’ Water-type weakness. Primal or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot + Precipice Blades: Groudon’s strong Ground-type moves can deal devastating damage to this raid boss. Mega Alakazam with Confusion + Psychic: Fast and hard-hitting, Mega Alakazam is an excellent Psychic-type counter.

Additional solo counters for Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO raids, based on weather boosts

If weather conditions favor certain types, these Pokemon become even more effective against Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO:

Mega or Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt + Psychic

Zen Headbutt + Psychic Mega or Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail + Fly

Dragon Tail + Fly Mega or Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot + Earth Power

Mud Shot + Earth Power Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory + Aeroblast

Extrasensory + Aeroblast Mega Gallade: Confusion + Psychic

Confusion + Psychic Mega Gardevoir: Confusion + Psychic

Confusion + Psychic Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack + Sky Attack

Wing Attack + Sky Attack Shadow Ho-Oh: Extrasensory + Brave Bird

Extrasensory + Brave Bird Mega Swampert: Water Gun + Hydro Cannon

Water Gun + Hydro Cannon Shadow Staraptor: Gust + Fly

Gust + Fly Therian Landorus: Mud Shot + Sandsear Storm

Mud Shot + Sandsear Storm Yveltal: Gust + Oblivion Wing

Gust + Oblivion Wing Mega Latias: Zen Headbutt + Psychic

Zen Headbutt + Psychic Hoopa Unbound: Confusion + Psychic

Confusion + Psychic Mega Pidgeot: Gust + Brave Bird

Tips for soloing Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO

Maximize CP and IVs : Use Pokemon with high CP and perfect IVs for optimal damage output.

: Use Pokemon with high CP and perfect IVs for optimal damage output. Dodge strategically : Evading high-damage Charged Attacks can help extend your Pokemon’s survivability.

: Evading high-damage Charged Attacks can help extend your Pokemon’s survivability. Use weather boosts to your advantage : Windy, Rainy, and Sunny weather can enhance certain counters, making the battle easier.

: Windy, Rainy, and Sunny weather can enhance certain counters, making the battle easier. Leverage Mega and Shadow Pokemon : These variants deal extra damage and have higher stats than regular Pokemon.

: These variants deal extra damage and have higher stats than regular Pokemon. Stack your best counters: Make sure your battle party consists entirely of Pokemon that can exploit Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros’ weaknesses.

By following this guide and using the best possible counters, you can successfully defeat Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in a Pokemon GO raid solo.

