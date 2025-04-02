How to solo defeat Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO is making its debut as part of the Stunning Styles event. Trainers will have a limited window to challenge this 3-star raid boss from Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 10 am local time until Monday, April 7, 2025, at 8 pm local time. As one of three Paldean Tauros forms, alongside Aqua Breed and Blaze Breed, this Fighting-type Pokemon presents a challenging battle for solo raiders.

If you're aiming to defeat Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO on your own, you’ll need the best counters and strategy. Understanding its stats, weaknesses, and resistances will help you maximize your chances of success. This guide covers everything you need to know to take it down efficiently.

Pokemon GO Combat Breed Paldean Tauros solo raid guide

Combat Breed Paldean Tauros as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Fighting

Raid Boss Stats:

Combat Power: 17,983

17,983 Attack: 210

210 Defense: 193

193 Stamina: 3,600

Weaknesses and resistances

Weak to (Receives 160% damage from):

Fairy

Flying

Psychic

Resistant to (Receives only 62.5% damage from):

Bug

Dark

Rock

Moveset

Fast Attacks: Double Kick (Fighting), Tackle (Normal) and Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Double Kick (Fighting), Tackle (Normal) and Zen Headbutt (Psychic) Charged Attacks: Close Combat (Fighting), Earthquake (Ground), Iron Head (Steel) and Trailblaze (Grass)

Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and the results may vary. For best results, the recommended Pokemon are advised to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP.

Best counters for Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play

Some best counters to Combat Breed Paldean Tauros (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To successfully solo Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO, you’ll need strong Pokemon with moves that exploit its weaknesses. Here are the top choices:

Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash + Dragon Ascent: Rayquaza’s high damage output and strong Flying-type moves make it one of the best choices.

with Air Slash + Dragon Ascent: Rayquaza’s high damage output and strong Flying-type moves make it one of the best choices. Shadow or regular Mewtwo with Psycho Cut + Psystrike: Mewtwo’s Psychic-type dominance allows it to deal massive damage efficiently.

with Psycho Cut + Psystrike: Mewtwo’s Psychic-type dominance allows it to deal massive damage efficiently. Mega Alakazam with Confusion + Psychic: Alakazam's high attack stat combined with its powerful Psychic-type moves is effective in this matchup.

with Confusion + Psychic: Alakazam's high attack stat combined with its powerful Psychic-type moves is effective in this matchup. Shadow Lugia with Extrasensory + Aeroblast: Lugia's tankiness and strong Flying-type damage make it a solid pick.

with Extrasensory + Aeroblast: Lugia's tankiness and strong Flying-type damage make it a solid pick. Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt + Luster Purge: Latios’ Psychic-type attacks deal super effective damage, making it a reliable counter.

Additional solo counters for Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO raids, based on weather boosts

If weather conditions favor specific attack types, these additional Pokemon become viable counters:

Windy

Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird

Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing

Shadow or Mega Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Cloudy

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Lele with Confusion and Nature's Madness

Zacian with Snarl and Play Rough

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Tips for soloing Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO

Max out your counters: Power up your chosen Pokemon to the highest CP possible and ensure they have the optimal movesets. Dodge strategically: While dodging can help you survive longer, focusing on fast and charged attacks efficiently is often better. Use Mega Evolutions and Shadows: Mega and Shadow Pokemon deal significantly more damage, making the fight easier. Optimize your timing: Raiding during Windy or Cloudy weather can boost Flying and Fairy-type moves, increasing your damage output. Re-enter If needed: If you get knocked out, re-enter quickly with a second team to finish the raid before time runs out.

By using the best counters and smart battle tactics, you can successfully solo Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO and add it to your collection.

