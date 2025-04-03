How to solo defeat Decidueye in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Decidueye in Pokemon GO is a unique Grass/Ghost-type creature, known for its archer-inspired design and versatile moveset. While it may not be the toughest 3-star raid boss, taking it down solo requires careful planning. Its dual typing gives it several key weaknesses, allowing well-prepared trainers to exploit them effectively.

By using the best counters and understanding its resistances, you can defeat Decidueye even without external support. In this guide, we’ll cover the best strategies to solo defeat Decidueye in Pokemon GO raids.

Pokemon GO Decidueye solo raid guide

Decidueye as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Grass/Ghost-type

Raid Boss stats:

Combat Power: 18,803

18,803 Attack: 210

210 Defense: 179

179 Stamina: 3,600

Weaknesses and resistances

Weak to (Receives 160% damage from):

Fire

Dark

Flying

Ice

Ghost

Resistant to:

Fighting (39.1%)

Normal (39.1%)

Electric (62.5%)

Grass (62.5%)

Ground (62.5%)

Water (62.5%)

Moveset

Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf, Astonish, Magical Leaf, and Leafage

Razor Leaf, Astonish, Magical Leaf, and Leafage Charged Attacks: Shadow Sneak, Brave Bird, Energy Ball, Frenzy Plant, and Spirit Shackle

Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and the results may vary. For the best results, the recommended Pokemon should have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP.

Best counters for Decidueye in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play

Some of the best counters to Decidueye in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Using the right Pokemon with optimal moves is crucial when soloing Decidueye in Pokemon GO. Here are the best counters to use:

Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent: Rayquaza’s Flying-type moves deal super-effective damage to Decidueye, and its high attack power makes it one of the best choices for this raid.

with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent: Rayquaza’s Flying-type moves deal super-effective damage to Decidueye, and its high attack power makes it one of the best choices for this raid. Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn: Charizard Y benefits from a high Fire-type damage output, melting Decidueye quickly with its Fast and Charged attacks.

with Fire Spin and Blast Burn: Charizard Y benefits from a high Fire-type damage output, melting Decidueye quickly with its Fast and Charged attacks. Mega or Shadow Salamence with Fire Fang and Fly: Salamence’s access to strong Flying-type moves allows it to shred through Decidueye, especially when boosted by a Mega Evolution.

with Fire Fang and Fly: Salamence’s access to strong Flying-type moves allows it to shred through Decidueye, especially when boosted by a Mega Evolution. Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn: Blaziken’s fast and powerful Fire-type moves make it a great choice against Decidueye in Pokemon GO, especially if it is Mega Evolved.

with Fire Spin and Blast Burn: Blaziken’s fast and powerful Fire-type moves make it a great choice against Decidueye in Pokemon GO, especially if it is Mega Evolved. Black Kyurem with Shadow Claw and Freeze Shock: Black Kyurem’s Ice-type Charged move gives it an advantage, dealing massive super-effective damage to Decidueye.

These Pokemon can deal significant damage without relying on weather boosts.

Additional solo counters for Decidueye in Pokemon GO raids, based on weather boosts

Best Fire-type counters to Decidueye (Boosted in Sunny Weather)

Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Shadow Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Best Flying-type counters to Decidueye (Boosted in Windy Weather)

Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird

Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Sky Attack

Best Ice-type counters to Decidueye (Boosted in Snowy Weather)

White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Best Ghost-type counters to Decidueye (Boosted in Foggy Weather)

Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball

Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Bal

Best Dark-type counters to Decidueye (Boosted in Foggy Weather)

Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Tips for soloing Decidueye in Pokemon GO

Use the right counters: Prioritize Fire-, Flying-, Ice-, Ghost-, or Dark-type Pokemon with optimal moves. Max out your Pokemon: High-level Pokemon with maxed-out CP and good IVs perform significantly better in solo raids. Take advantage of weather boosts: Check the in-game weather and choose counters that get a boost for extra damage output. Dodge strong moves: Decidueye’s Brave Bird can hit hard — dodge it when possible, to increase your Pokemon’s survival time. Use Mega Evolutions: If possible, bring a Mega Pokemon to enhance your team’s damage output.

By following this guide, you can confidently solo Decidueye in Pokemon GO 3-star raids and add this unique Grass/Ghost-type Pokemon to your collection.

