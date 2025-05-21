How to solo defeat Lapras in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Solo defeating Lapras in Pokemon GO will require some planning, but it is possible. Taking down a GO raid boss all on your own can be quite the challenge, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. You need a team of high-level Pokemon and a solid understanding of your opponent's strengths and weaknesses, and Lapras is one of them.

With the right strategy and counters, you can take down Lapras in Pokemon GO solo, despite its bulky stats and variety of moves. This guide will walk you through the essentials that will help you plan and successfully beating a Lapras raid solo.

Pokemon GO Lapras solo raid guide

Lapras as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Type: Water/Ice

Raid Boss CP: 14,847

14,847 Attack: 165

165 Defense: 174

174 Stamina: 3,600

Weaknesses and resistances

Weak to (takes 160% damage): Electric, Fighting, Grass and Rock

(takes 160% damage): Electric, Fighting, Grass and Rock Resistant to: Ice (Receives only 39.1% damage) and Water (Receives only 62.5% damage)

Moveset breakdown

Fast Attacks: Frost Breath, Psywave, Water Gun and Ice Shard

Frost Breath, Psywave, Water Gun and Ice Shard Charged Attacks: Blizzard, Hydro Pump, Skull Bash, Sparkling Aria, Surf, Dragon Pulse and Ice Beam

Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and the results may vary. For the best results, the recommended Pokemon should have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP.

Best counters for Lapras in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play

Some best counters for Lapras in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is definitely possible to defeat Lapras in Pokemon GO alone, especially if you have powerful, well-optimized Pokemon. Following are a few of the best counters to defeat Lapras:

Mega Lucario (Force Palm and Aura Sphere): Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere is a top-tier Fighting-type attacker that deals a lot of damage.

(Force Palm and Aura Sphere): Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere is a top-tier Fighting-type attacker that deals a lot of damage. Mega or Shadow Sceptile (Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant): Sceptile can efficiently spam Frenzy Plant thanks to Fury Cutter rapidly charging it.

(Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant): Sceptile can efficiently spam Frenzy Plant thanks to Fury Cutter rapidly charging it. Kartana (Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade): Despite it being defensively fragile, Kartana's damage output is huge.

(Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade): Despite it being defensively fragile, Kartana's damage output is huge. Terrakion (Double Kick and Sacred Sword): Terrakion is a great damage dealer because of its dual Rock/Fighting typing. Conversely, Terrakion is weak to Lapras' Water-type moves, so watch out for them.

(Double Kick and Sacred Sword): Terrakion is a great damage dealer because of its dual Rock/Fighting typing. Conversely, Terrakion is weak to Lapras' Water-type moves, so watch out for them. Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock and Wild Charge): Shadow Raikou is a powerful choice for taking advantage of Lapras' Electric weakness and its shadow form damage boost.

Additional solo counters for Lapras in Pokemon GO raids, based on weather boosts

Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Combat.

with Counter and Close Combat. Zacian - Crowned Sword with Metal Claw and Wild Charge.

with Metal Claw and Wild Charge. Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide.

with Rock Throw and Rock Slide. Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast.

with Counter and Focus Blast. Mega Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast.

with Counter and Focus Blast. Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge.

with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge. Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge.

with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge. Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge.

with Thunder Shock and Discharge. Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch.

with Counter and Dynamic Punch. Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword.

with Low Kick and Sacred Sword. Mega Gallade with Low Kick and Leaf Blade.

with Low Kick and Leaf Blade. Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt.

with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt. Shadow Magnezone with Volt Switch and Wild Charge.

with Volt Switch and Wild Charge. Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

with Charge Beam and Wild Charge. Thundurus Therian with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm.

with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm. Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch.

with Counter and Dynamic Punch. Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge.

with Smack Down and Stone Edge. Mega or Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant.

with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant. Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide.

with Smack Down and Rock Slide. Urshifu with Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Tips for soloing Lapras in Pokemon GO

Maximize your counters: Your chances of success increase with your Pokemon's level and IVs.

Your chances of success increase with your Pokemon's level and IVs. Keep an eye on the Moveset: Lapras in Pokemon GO has a lot of powerful type coverage, make sure your team has Pokemon that can withstand those attacks.

Lapras in Pokemon GO has a lot of powerful type coverage, make sure your team has Pokemon that can withstand those attacks. Time your dodges: Avoiding important charged attacks can help your team stay in the fight longer, especially when using glass cannon options like Kartana.

Avoiding important charged attacks can help your team stay in the fight longer, especially when using glass cannon options like Kartana. Make good use of Mega Evolutions: To increase your team's damage output in the early stages of the raid, start with a Mega Pokemon.

Even though Lapras in Pokemon GO is a defensive wall, soloing this three-star raid boss is completely doable with the correct group and strategy. Keep an eye out for its diverse moveset and concentrate on taking advantage of its Electric, Grass, Fighting, and Rock weaknesses.

