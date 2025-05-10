How to solo defeat Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

If you wish to solo defeat Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO 3-star raids, you can do so easily using the appropriate counters. Doing so between 10 am local time on Saturday, May 10, and 8 pm local time on Sunday, May 18, 2025, will give you a Nidoqueen wearing a crown — thanks to the ongoing Crown Clash event.

Ad

This article covers everything you need to know to easily solo defeat Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO 3-star raids.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Nidoqueen can be taken down by solo raiders using creatures like Mewtwo, Groudon, Kyogre, White Kyurem, Swampert, and many others. To make it easy for all levels of trainers, the following list contains the best counters (at level 20 and beyond) to use against Nidoqueen when fighting it alone:

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokémon Form Fast Move Charged Move Kyurem Black Dragon Tail Freeze Shock Kyurem White Ice Fang Ice Burn Mamoswine Shadow Mud Slap Avalanche Mewtwo Shadow or Regular Psycho Cut Psystrike Latios Mega Zen Headbutt Luster Purge Alakazam Mega Confusion Psychic Gardevoir Mega Confusion Psychic Gallade Mega Psycho Cut Psychic Kyogre Primal or Shadow Waterfall Origin Pulse Gyarados Shadow or Mega Waterfall Hydro Pump Swampert Mega or Shadow Water Gun Hydro Cannon Groudon Primal/Regular/Shadow Mud Shot Precipice Blades Garchomp Mega or Shadow Mud Shot Earth Power Landorus Therian Mud Shot Sandsear Storm Rhyperior Shadow Mud Slap Earthquake Excadrill Shadow Mud Slap Scorching Sands

Ad

Also read: How to get Kingambit in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

Ad

As you attempt to defeat Nidoqueen solo in Pokemon GO, you should note that it will have the following stats and moves as a 3-star raid boss:

Type: Poison and Ground

Poison and Ground Attack: 180

180 Defense: 173

173 Stamina: 3,600

3,600 Raid boss CP: 16,042

16,042 Fast Attacks: Bite and Poison Jab

Bite and Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Earth Power, Poison Fang, Earthquake, Sludge Wave, and Stone Edge

Also read: How to beat Dynamax Suicune Max Battles in Pokemon GO?

As for strategy, pre-build a team of six. Depending on the type of Pokemon you want to use, you can keep either Primal Groudon or Kyogre — for Ground- and Water-type teams, respectively — and Mega Rayquaza — for Psychic-type support. This will help you burn through Nidoqueen's HP faster.

Ad

You are unlikely to need healing items when you aim to solo defeat Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO using the aforementioned counters. However, to be safe, carry some Revives and Hyper Potions in case your team faints and you need to get them back into commission.

In other news, here are the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨