How to solo defeat Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

If you wish to solo defeat Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO 3-star raids, you can do so easily using the appropriate counters. Doing so between 10 am local time on Saturday, May 10, and 8 pm local time on Sunday, May 18, 2025, will give you a Nidoqueen wearing a crown — thanks to the ongoing Crown Clash event.
This article covers everything you need to know to easily solo defeat Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO 3-star raids.
Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO 3-star raids
Nidoqueen can be taken down by solo raiders using creatures like Mewtwo, Groudon, Kyogre, White Kyurem, Swampert, and many others. To make it easy for all levels of trainers, the following list contains the best counters (at level 20 and beyond) to use against Nidoqueen when fighting it alone:
As you attempt to defeat Nidoqueen solo in Pokemon GO, you should note that it will have the following stats and moves as a 3-star raid boss:
- Type: Poison and Ground
- Attack: 180
- Defense: 173
- Stamina: 3,600
- Raid boss CP: 16,042
- Fast Attacks: Bite and Poison Jab
- Charged Attacks: Earth Power, Poison Fang, Earthquake, Sludge Wave, and Stone Edge
As for strategy, pre-build a team of six. Depending on the type of Pokemon you want to use, you can keep either Primal Groudon or Kyogre — for Ground- and Water-type teams, respectively — and Mega Rayquaza — for Psychic-type support. This will help you burn through Nidoqueen's HP faster.
You are unlikely to need healing items when you aim to solo defeat Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO using the aforementioned counters. However, to be safe, carry some Revives and Hyper Potions in case your team faints and you need to get them back into commission.
