To solo defeat Vileplume in Pokemon GO, you must first find it in three-star raids. Vileplume is a Grass- and Poison-type monster with a max Combat Power stat of 17,564 as a three-star raid boss. It will have access to moves like Razor Leaf, Acid, Petal Blizzard, Solar Beam, Sludge Bomb, and more.

This article will review everything required to be effective against and solo defeat Vileplume in Pokemon GO.

Is it hard to solo defeat Vileplume in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids?

As mentioned above, Vileplume is a Grass- and Poison-type Pocket Monster. Consequently, this creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fire (160% damage)

(160% damage) Flying (160% damage)

(160% damage) Psychic (160% damage)

(160% damage) Ice (160% damage)

Thanks to its Grass and Poison elemental typing, Vileplume is resistant to the following types of monsters:

Fairy

Grass

Ground

Rock

Water

As a 3-star Grass- and Poison-type raid boss, Vileplume will have an attack stat of 202 and a defense stat of 167. As stated above, it can access moves like:

Razor Leaf (Grass-type move)

Acid (Poison-type move)

Petal Blizzard (Grass-type move)

Solar Beam (Grass-type move)

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type move)

Moonblast (Fairy-type move)

Vileplume has access to a wide array of moves, most of which enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). With a substantial Combat Power stat of 17,564, you will have a tough battle while trying to solo defeat Vileplume in Pokemon GO.

However, if you have the right set of counters to use in these raids, you stand a chance at winning solo raids against this raid monster. There are a lot of strong Fire-type Pokemon in this game. So you will not have a lot of issues facing this 3-star raid boss.

How to solo defeat Vileplume in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids

For this raid boss, you must have a raid party with maxed-out or high-level Fire-, Flying-, Psychic-, and Ice-type Pokemon. Here are some recommended counters against Vileplume:

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blaziken

Rayquaza

Mega Alakazam

Shadow Moltres

Mega Latios

Mewtwo

Reshiram

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Ho-Oh

Vileplume has decent stats and can use strong STAB moves against your attackers in the three-star raids. So, be prepared with monsters that do super effective damage. The stronger your attacks, the higher your chances of winning a solo raid against Vileplume.

We have mentioned some great counters above. You can easily power up a lot of these monsters. So, having a strong raid party is paramount to solo defeat Vileplume in Pokemon GO.