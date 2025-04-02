Is the Pokemon GO Stunning Styles ticket worth purchasing?

The upcoming Pokemon GO Stunning Styles event, running from April 3 to April 7, 2025, promises a variety of new features, including Pokemon debuts, increased shiny rates, and special research opportunities. With every new GO event, players are faced with the question of whether to invest in premium content.

A paid Timed Research ticket is available for $2 during Pokemon GO Stunning Styles, offering exclusive rewards. But is it worth the purchase? Let's break it down.

Pokemon GO Stunning Styles: Free content

Marshadow as revealed for this event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the major draws of this event is the amount of free content that players can enjoy without spending money. Trainers will have access to:

Might and Mastery Special Research, offering rewards such as Golden Razz Berries, Kubfu Candy, and themed encounters.

A Striking Shadow Special Research, which grants an encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Marshadow. This research does not expire, so players can complete it at their own pace.

2x Exp for catching Pokemon.

Increased shiny rates for West Sea Shellos and East Sea Shellos, depending on the region.

The Pokemon GO debut of Paldean Tauros, with different breeds appearing in various locations' 3-star raids.

Wild encounters featuring Pokemon like Castform (all forms), Burmy (all forms), and more.

Free Timed Research, offering Kubfu Candy, encounters with Clamperl, Espurr, Morpeko, and additional Candy bonuses.

What does the Pokemon GO Stunning Styles paid Timed Research offer?

For those considering the $2 ticket, the exclusive Timed Research provides:

Four Premium Battle Passes (valued at approximately $4 if purchased separately).

(valued at approximately $4 if purchased separately). One Lucky Egg .

. One Star Piece .

. Encounters with West Sea Shellos, East Sea Shellos, and Espurr .

. Additional mystery rewards.

Additional purchase: Stunning Styles Ultra ticket box

For an extra $1.99, players can buy the Stunning Styles Ultra Ticket Box, which includes the event ticket and three Max Revives. This option might appeal to those looking for additional healing items for raids, though it does not add significant exclusive value.

Is the Pokemon GO Stunning Styles ticket worth it?: Final verdict

All Paldean Tauros variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The value of the Stunning Styles Timed Research ticket depends on your playstyle. If you frequently participate in raids or shiny hunt the Paldean Tauros variants, the inclusion of four Premium Battle Passes already justifies the cost, as they alone exceed the ticket price. The additional Lucky Egg and Star Piece provide a minor boost for XP and Stardust farming.

However, if you’re mainly interested in Shiny hunting wild spawns or event-themed Pokemon, the free event offerings are already substantial. The boosted shiny rates for Shellos and wild encounters provide plenty of opportunities that don't require spending any money.

Buy the ticket if you raid frequently and want to maximize your shiny hunting Paldean Tauros' variants and rewards like Premium Battle Passes and bonus items.

you raid frequently and want to maximize your shiny hunting Paldean Tauros' variants and rewards like Premium Battle Passes and bonus items. Skip the ticket if you are just filling out your Pokedex, getting free research rewards, and shiny hunting wild spawns, as the event already provides great free content.

Ultimately, the Stunning Styles ticket offers good value for raiders, but casual players can still enjoy it adequately without spending a dime. Whether you decide to purchase it depends on how you prefer to play Pokemon GO.

