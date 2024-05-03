The May 2024 Master Ball Masterwork Research in Pokemon GO has been announced. It will debut in-game during the Season of World of Wonders in the second week of this month. Given the unique nature of this Poke Ball variant, players will be delighted to get another of it.

We have gathered all the currently available information regarding the May 2024 Master Ball Masterwork Research in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO trainers will get the Master Ball Masterwork Research in May 2024 in Season of World of Wonders

Titled Catching Wonder, the event will arrive on Tuesday, May 14, at 10 am local time. It will continue until Sunday, May 19, at 8 pm local time. The free Master Ball Masterwork Research will also provide rewards like Stardust, XP, Berries, and Pokemon encounters. All this apart from the Master Ball itself.

Niantic also reported that trainers will enjoy bonuses during Catching Wonder and will be able to participate in event-themed Field Research tasks. Rewards for the latter will include Stardust, XP, Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls.

For those unaware, Master Ball is the strongest Poke Ball variant available within the Pokemon universe. Its unique trait is that it can catch a wild Pokemon without fail. It debuted in Pokemon GO on May 22, 2023, with Lets GO! Special Research.

Earlier Master Ball Researches are as follows:

For those wondering which Gen IX pocket monsters to catch with the unique Poke Ball variant, check out our 15 Paldean Pokemon that you should save your Master Ball for in Pokemon GO list.

