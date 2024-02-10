Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day: Shiny debut, schedule, bonuses & more

Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day is one of the featured events of February 2024. This season has already seen the arrival of Hisuian Typhlosion and Hisuian Samurott in the past two months.

While Decidueye is a Grass- and Ghost-type Pokemon, the Hisuian subtype is a Grass- and Fighting-type Pokemon. It is the final form of Rowlet, with trainers being able to evolve Rowlet to Datrix with 25 candies and then Datrix to Decidueye with 100 candies.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day date & time

The Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day takes place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day debut

Hisuian Decidueye and Shiny Hisuian Decidueye will make their debut. The pocket monster will be available as a 3-star raid boss in the event.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day event bonuses

The event bonuses are as follows:

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. PST.

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Hisuian Decidueye.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day event ticket

The Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day event ticket is available to trainers for US$5.00 (or its equivalent in players' local currency) from the in-game shop.

The following bonuses will come into effect on Sunday, February 11, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

