Pokemon GO: Shiny Accelgor and Excavalier reportedly available from February Community Day Special Research

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Feb 09, 2025 16:04 GMT
Shiny Accelgor and Excavalier in Pokemon GO
Shiny Accelgor and Excavalier in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

According to reports from PoGOCentral on X, Shiny Accelgor and Excavalier can be encountered by completing tasks in the Pokemon GO February Community Day Special Research. The event highlights Shelmet and Karrablast, and lasts from 2 to 5 pm local time.

This is rather unusual, as evolved forms that don't have released Mega Evolutions are usually not available to encounter in their shiny forms directly. Following this rule, evolved forms have been shiny locked in previous Community Day Special Reseach quests.

Pokemon GO players without a Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day Special Research Ticket might reconsider their decision, thanks to this revelation. While it is too late for players in many regions of the world to purchase it, those in the Americas can still grab one before the event kicks off in their region.

However, it should be noted that we still don't know whether the shiny availability is intentional or the result of a bug.

Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day Special Research Ticket might net you encounters with Shiny Accelgor and Excavalier

According to @pogo_central's reports on X, Trainers @StarlightPixi90 and @The RocketLauren shared images of their Shiny Excavalier and Shiny Accelgor — ones they allegedly found from the paid research story from the February Community Day event.

If this is not a bug and applies to all trainers, those who complete the associated tasks may end up with shiny variants of the evolved forms of Karrablast and Shelmet, respectively, directly from the Bug Report Special Research story.

Encounters with Accelgor in Pokemon GO can be earned by completing a task in the third step of the quest, which says, "Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each." On the other hand, an Escavalier encounter can be won by completing the "Earn 15,000 XP" task. Notably, if the reports don't turn out to be the results of a bug, these encounters can be shiny.

Note that Accelgor with Energy Ball and Excavalier with Razor Shell will not be available through this research quest.

