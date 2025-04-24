Pokemon GO Appletun best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Pokemon GO Appletun best moveset and counters will be of interest to trainers who catch or plan to capture the creature as it debuts in the mobile game. Appletun can be acquired by evolving Applin starting April 24, 2025, using 200 Candy and 20 Sweet Apples.

This article covers the best moveset for Appletun in Pokemon GO as well as its top counters. It also gives you an overview of Appletun's competitive viability.

Pokemon GO Appletun best moveset

Appletun in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Appletun best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Astonish

Astonish Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb and Outrage

Pokemon GO Appletun best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Bullet Seed

Bullet Seed Charged Attacks: Outrage

Is Appletun good in Pokemon GO PvP an PvE?

Appletun in Pokemon GO PvP

Appletun is a below average pick for the GO Battle League. The only viable way to use it is to save it for the endgame when shields are down or play to give it a shield advantage.

Appletun in Pokemon GO PvE

Appletun can be a good Gym Defender in Pokemon GO. Other than that, there won't be any occasions you might think of using this creature in a battle.

However, is Appletun better than Flapple in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO Appletun: All moves and stats

The Fast Attacks that Appletun can learn in this AR-based mobile game are:

Astonish

Bullet Seed

This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:

Seed Bomb

Energy Ball

Outrage

Dragon Pulse

Base stats

Attack: 178

178 Defense: 146

146 Stamina: 242

242 Max CP: 2,772

Pokemon GO Tinkaton's strengths and weaknesses

Pokemon GO Appletun's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Ice

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

Flying

Poison

Resistances

Ground

Electric

Grass

Water

The types Appletun can hit with STAB super-effective damage are:

Water

Ground

Rock

Dragon

Learn more about Appletun's type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Appletun in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Wigglytuff, Mandibuzz, Guzzlord, Shadow Drapion, Dewgong

Ultra League counters: Shadow Lapras, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Guzzlord, Shadow Feraligatr, Wigglytuff

PvE counters:

Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock

White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Lele with Astonish and Nature's Madness

Mega or Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega or Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb

Mega or Shadow Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb

Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

