  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Appletun best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Pokemon GO Appletun best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 24, 2025 00:49 GMT
Pokemon GO Appletun best moveset
Pokemon GO Appletun PvP and PvE guide (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Appletun best moveset and counters will be of interest to trainers who catch or plan to capture the creature as it debuts in the mobile game. Appletun can be acquired by evolving Applin starting April 24, 2025, using 200 Candy and 20 Sweet Apples.

Ad

This article covers the best moveset for Appletun in Pokemon GO as well as its top counters. It also gives you an overview of Appletun's competitive viability.

Also read: Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event overview

sk promotional banner

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon GO Appletun best moveset

Appletun in the anime (Image via TPC)
Appletun in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Appletun best PvP moveset

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Fast Attack: Astonish
  • Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb and Outrage

Pokemon GO Appletun best PvE moveset

  • Fast Attack: Bullet Seed
  • Charged Attacks: Outrage

Is Appletun good in Pokemon GO PvP an PvE?

Appletun in Pokemon GO PvP

Appletun is a below average pick for the GO Battle League. The only viable way to use it is to save it for the endgame when shields are down or play to give it a shield advantage.

Ad

Appletun in Pokemon GO PvE

Appletun can be a good Gym Defender in Pokemon GO. Other than that, there won't be any occasions you might think of using this creature in a battle.

However, is Appletun better than Flapple in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO Appletun: All moves and stats

The Fast Attacks that Appletun can learn in this AR-based mobile game are:

  • Astonish
  • Bullet Seed
Ad

This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:

  • Seed Bomb
  • Energy Ball
  • Outrage
  • Dragon Pulse

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates

Base stats

  • Attack: 178
  • Defense: 146
  • Stamina: 242
  • Max CP: 2,772

Pokemon GO Tinkaton's strengths and weaknesses

Pokemon GO Appletun&#039;s type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)
Pokemon GO Appletun's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Ad
  • Ice
  • Bug
  • Dragon
  • Fairy
  • Flying
  • Poison

Resistances

  • Ground
  • Electric
  • Grass
  • Water

The types Appletun can hit with STAB super-effective damage are:

  • Water
  • Ground
  • Rock
  • Dragon

Learn more about Appletun's type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Appletun in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Wigglytuff, Mandibuzz, Guzzlord, Shadow Drapion, Dewgong

Ultra League counters: Shadow Lapras, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Guzzlord, Shadow Feraligatr, Wigglytuff

PvE counters:

  • Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
  • Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
  • Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack
  • Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly
  • Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock
  • White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn
  • Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
  • Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
  • Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam
  • Tapu Lele with Astonish and Nature's Madness
  • Mega or Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
  • Mega or Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
  • Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
  • Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb
  • Mega or Shadow Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb
  • Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
Ad

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications