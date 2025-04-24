Pokemon GO Appletun best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Pokemon GO Appletun best moveset and counters will be of interest to trainers who catch or plan to capture the creature as it debuts in the mobile game. Appletun can be acquired by evolving Applin starting April 24, 2025, using 200 Candy and 20 Sweet Apples.
This article covers the best moveset for Appletun in Pokemon GO as well as its top counters. It also gives you an overview of Appletun's competitive viability.
Pokemon GO Appletun best moveset
Pokemon GO Appletun best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Astonish
- Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb and Outrage
Pokemon GO Appletun best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Bullet Seed
- Charged Attacks: Outrage
Is Appletun good in Pokemon GO PvP an PvE?
Appletun in Pokemon GO PvP
Appletun is a below average pick for the GO Battle League. The only viable way to use it is to save it for the endgame when shields are down or play to give it a shield advantage.
Appletun in Pokemon GO PvE
Appletun can be a good Gym Defender in Pokemon GO. Other than that, there won't be any occasions you might think of using this creature in a battle.
However, is Appletun better than Flapple in Pokemon GO?
Pokemon GO Appletun: All moves and stats
The Fast Attacks that Appletun can learn in this AR-based mobile game are:
- Astonish
- Bullet Seed
This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:
- Seed Bomb
- Energy Ball
- Outrage
- Dragon Pulse
Base stats
- Attack: 178
- Defense: 146
- Stamina: 242
- Max CP: 2,772
Pokemon GO Tinkaton's strengths and weaknesses
Weaknesses
- Ice
- Bug
- Dragon
- Fairy
- Flying
- Poison
Resistances
- Ground
- Electric
- Grass
- Water
The types Appletun can hit with STAB super-effective damage are:
- Water
- Ground
- Rock
- Dragon
Learn more about Appletun's type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Best counters to Appletun in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Wigglytuff, Mandibuzz, Guzzlord, Shadow Drapion, Dewgong
Ultra League counters: Shadow Lapras, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Guzzlord, Shadow Feraligatr, Wigglytuff
PvE counters:
- Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
- Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly
- Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock
- White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn
- Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam
- Tapu Lele with Astonish and Nature's Madness
- Mega or Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega or Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb
- Mega or Shadow Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb
- Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.
