Pokemon GO Azumarill: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Azumarill is widely recognized as a promising contender for the Great League due to its bulkiness and capacity to resist various attacks. However, there is still a range of counters to Azumarill in PvP and PvE battles which trainers should be aware of. The creature's base evolution stage, Azurill, can be farmed by hatching 2 KM Eggs during the Small Yet Strong event.
This article covers Pokemon GO Azumarill's best movesets and counters. It also sheds light on the creature's viability in the game's PvP and PvE arenas.
Pokemon GO Azumarill’s best moveset
Pokemon GO Azumarill best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Bubble
- Charged Attacks: Ice Beam and Play Rough
Pokemon GO Azumarill best PvE moveset
Water-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Bubble
- Charged Attack: Hydro Pump
Fairy-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Bubble
- Charged Attack: Play Rough
Is Azumarill good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Azumarill in Pokemon GO PvP
Azumarill is one of the best Water-types in the Great League — and has retained this position for several seasons. This is because of its secondary Fairy typing, access to quick energy generating Fast Move, Bubble, as well as hard-hitting Charged Attacks — STAB Play Rough and Ice Beam for coverage. Being a bulky and defensively strong creature, Azumarill can take damage from various moves, without losing too much HP.
Since Azumarill’s combat power doesn’t allow it to go toe-to-toe against powerful foes in the Ultra League and Master League, it is not suitable in these formats.
Azumarill PvP’s rating (Source: PvPoke)
- Great League: #17
- Ultra League: #661
- Master League: Unranked
Azumarill in Pokemon GO PvE
This Pokemon has little to contribute to battlers in PvE because it is not meant for attacking. As a result, it cannot help secure victories in Raids and cannot deal considerable damage to Gym defenders. However, it can hold its ground as a defender itself.
Pokemon GO Azumarill: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Bubble
- Rock Smash
Charged Attacks
- Ice Beam
- Play Rough
- Hydro Pump
Base stats
- Max CP: 1,795
- Attack: 112
- Defense: 152
- Stamina: 225
Pokemon GO Azumarill: Weaknesses and strengths
Azumarill's weaknesses are:
- Electric
- Grass
- Poison
Its resistances are:
- Bug
- Dark
- Fighting
- Fire
- Ice
- Water
- Dragon
Every Pokemon type Azumarill can hit for STAB super-effective damage:
- Ground
- Rock
- Fire
- Fighting
- Dark
- Dragon
To know the type effectiveness of a Pokemon, use our Pokemon Type calculator.
Counters to Pokemon GO Azumarill
Great League counters: Chesnaught, Serperior, Toxapex, Cresssila, Galarian Corsola, Abomasnow, Corviknight, and Dunsparce.
Ultra League counters: Venusaur, Virizion, Ampharos, Shadow Feraligatr, Tentacruel, Cresselia, Shadow Nidoqueen, and Registeel.
PvE counters:
- Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
- Mega Gengar: Lick and Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm
- Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
- Nihilego: Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
