Pokemon GO Azumarill: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Azumarill is widely recognized as a promising contender for the Great League due to its bulkiness and capacity to resist various attacks. However, there is still a range of counters to Azumarill in PvP and PvE battles which trainers should be aware of. The creature's base evolution stage, Azurill, can be farmed by hatching 2 KM Eggs during the Small Yet Strong event.

This article covers Pokemon GO Azumarill's best movesets and counters. It also sheds light on the creature's viability in the game's PvP and PvE arenas.

Also read: Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong last minute preparation guide

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Azumarill’s best moveset

Azumarill in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Azumarill best PvP moveset

Trending

Fast Attack: Bubble

Charged Attacks: Ice Beam and Play Rough

Pokemon GO Azumarill best PvE moveset

Water-type attacker

Fast Attack: Bubble

Charged Attack: Hydro Pump

Fairy-type attacker

Fast Attack: Bubble

Charged Attack: Play Rough

Is Azumarill good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Azumarill in Pokemon GO PvP

Azumarill is one of the best Water-types in the Great League — and has retained this position for several seasons. This is because of its secondary Fairy typing, access to quick energy generating Fast Move, Bubble, as well as hard-hitting Charged Attacks — STAB Play Rough and Ice Beam for coverage. Being a bulky and defensively strong creature, Azumarill can take damage from various moves, without losing too much HP.

Since Azumarill’s combat power doesn’t allow it to go toe-to-toe against powerful foes in the Ultra League and Master League, it is not suitable in these formats.

Also read: 5 PvP picks to farm during Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong

Azumarill PvP’s rating (Source: PvPoke)

Great League: #17

Ultra League: #661

Master League: Unranked

Azumarill in Pokemon GO PvE

This Pokemon has little to contribute to battlers in PvE because it is not meant for attacking. As a result, it cannot help secure victories in Raids and cannot deal considerable damage to Gym defenders. However, it can hold its ground as a defender itself.

Also read: Pokemon GO Gym Attackers and Defenders tier list

Pokemon GO Azumarill: All moves and stats

Fast Attacks

Bubble

Rock Smash

Charged Attacks

Ice Beam

Play Rough

Hydro Pump

Base stats

Max CP: 1,795

Attack: 112

Defense: 152

Stamina: 225

Also read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting during Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong

Pokemon GO Azumarill: Weaknesses and strengths

Azumarill's type match-ups. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Azumarill's weaknesses are:

Electric

Grass

Poison

Its resistances are:

Bug

Dark

Fighting

Fire

Ice

Water

Dragon

Every Pokemon type Azumarill can hit for STAB super-effective damage:

Ground

Rock

Fire

Fighting

Dark

Dragon

To know the type effectiveness of a Pokemon, use our Pokemon Type calculator.

Counters to Pokemon GO Azumarill

Great League counters: Chesnaught, Serperior, Toxapex, Cresssila, Galarian Corsola, Abomasnow, Corviknight, and Dunsparce.

Ultra League counters: Venusaur, Virizion, Ampharos, Shadow Feraligatr, Tentacruel, Cresselia, Shadow Nidoqueen, and Registeel.

PvE counters:

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Mega Gengar: Lick and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm

Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Nihilego: Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨