Pokemon GO Beedrill raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A Beedrill raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you fight against this Bug- and Poison-type beast in three-star raids. The dual elemental typing makes it vulnerable to a wide array of monsters like Alakazam, Pidgeot, Rayquaza, and more. Beedrill is currently available in three-star raids during the Bug Out event. You can participate in these raids from Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10 am local time, through Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 8 pm local time.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters to use against Beedrill. We will also run through this bee-like monster’s best moveset and weaknesses so you can have the best preparation for this raid.
Beedrill’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Being a Bug- and Poison-type beast, this bee-like monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:
- Fire (160% increased damage)
- Flying (160% increased damage)
- Psychic (160% increased damage)
- Rock (160% increased damage)
On the flip side, the critter is strong against the following elemental typings:
- Fighting
- Grass
- Bug
- Fairy
- Poison
So, avoid taking creatures that belong to Fighting, Grass, Bug, Fairy, and Poison elemental typings, as Beedrill can defeat them easily.
Best Beedrill counters in Pokemon GO
Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:
- Mega Alakazam with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move.
- Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move
- Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
- Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Mega Gardevoir with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
Recommended Legendary counters for this three-star raid:
- Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move
- Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move
- Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move
- Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Latios with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
- Entei with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
Recommended Shadow counters for this three-star raid:
- Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move
- Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move
- Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker as the Charged move
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
- Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move
Recommended budget counters for this three-star raid:
- Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move
- Metagross with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
- Rhyperior with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker as the Charged move
- Braviary with Air Slash as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Gardevoir with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
Beedrill’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO
As a five-star three-star raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Bug Bite (Bug-type move)
- Poison Jab (Poison-type move)
- Infestation (Bug-type move)
Charged moves:
- Sludge Bomb (Poison-type move)
- X-Scissor (Bug-type move)
- Fell Stinger (Bug-type move)
- Drill Run (Ground-type move)
- Aerial Ace (Flying-type move)
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Beedrill in Pokemon GO
This monster will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 1,242 CP to 1,318 CP at level 25 with a rainy or cloudy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 994 CP to 1,054 CP at level 20
100% IV CP of Beedrill
- Weather boosted: 1,318 CP
- Non-weather boosted: 1,054 CP
Beedrill stats
- Base attack: 169
- Base defense: 130
- Max CP: 2,087 at level 50
That covers everything you need to know to defeat Beedrill in Pokemon GO. If you are interested in Pokemon GO, check out some of our guides:
- April 2024 infographic
- Armarouge vs. Ceruledge in GO: Who should you evolve Charcadet into?
- Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokemon GO World of Wonders?
- GO Battle League World of Wonders
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters