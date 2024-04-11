Pokemon GO Beedrill raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A Beedrill raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you fight against this Bug- and Poison-type beast in three-star raids. The dual elemental typing makes it vulnerable to a wide array of monsters like Alakazam, Pidgeot, Rayquaza, and more. Beedrill is currently available in three-star raids during the Bug Out event. You can participate in these raids from Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10 am local time, through Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters to use against Beedrill. We will also run through this bee-like monster’s best moveset and weaknesses so you can have the best preparation for this raid.

Beedrill’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Mega Beedrill in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a Bug- and Poison-type beast, this bee-like monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

Fire (160% increased damage)

Flying (160% increased damage)

Psychic (160% increased damage)

Rock (160% increased damage)

On the flip side, the critter is strong against the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Grass

Bug

Fairy

Poison

So, avoid taking creatures that belong to Fighting, Grass, Bug, Fairy, and Poison elemental typings, as Beedrill can defeat them easily.

Best Beedrill counters in Pokemon GO

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:

Mega Alakazam with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move.

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Gardevoir with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Recommended Legendary counters for this three-star raid:

Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move

Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move

Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Latios with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Entei with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move

Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Recommended Shadow counters for this three-star raid:

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move

Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker as the Charged move

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Recommended budget counters for this three-star raid:

Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Metagross with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Rhyperior with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker as the Charged move

Braviary with Air Slash as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Gardevoir with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Beedrill’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

As a five-star three-star raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:

Fast moves:

Bug Bite (Bug-type move)

Poison Jab (Poison-type move)

Infestation (Bug-type move)

Charged moves:

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type move)

X-Scissor (Bug-type move)

Fell Stinger (Bug-type move)

Drill Run (Ground-type move)

Aerial Ace (Flying-type move)

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Beedrill in Pokemon GO

This monster will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 1,242 CP to 1,318 CP at level 25 with a rainy or cloudy boost

1,242 CP to 1,318 CP at level 25 with a rainy or cloudy boost Non-weather boosted: 994 CP to 1,054 CP at level 20

100% IV CP of Beedrill

Weather boosted: 1,318 CP

1,318 CP Non-weather boosted: 1,054 CP

Beedrill stats

Base attack: 169

169 Base defense: 130

130 Max CP: 2,087 at level 50

That covers everything you need to know to defeat Beedrill in Pokemon GO.