Pokemon GO Feraligatr: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Feraligatr has a diverse range of attacks. It can learn the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon during the Steeled Resolve event. With access to this move, Feraligatr performs exceptionally well in battles. Released on March 1, 2024, the Fast Attack Shadow Claw has greatly enhanced the creature's viability in the competitive scene due to its ability to generate energy quickly.
It's crucial to teach a Feraligatr its best moves if you plan on using it in Raids, Gym battles, and Trainer Battles. With that in mind, here's everything about Pokemon GO Feraligatr's best moveset, counters, and viability in PvP and PvE.
Pokemon GO Feraligatr's best moveset
Pokemon GO Feraligatr best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam
Pokemon GO Feraligatr best PvE moveset
Water-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Water Gun
- Charged Attack: Hydro Cannon
Is Feraligatr good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Feraligatr in Pokemon GO PvP
Undeniably, Feraligatr is a killer Water-type Pokemon in both the Great League and Ultra League at the moment. Access to Shadow Claw offers meta coverage and generates energy fast. As a result, it is able to fire off its Charged Attacks — Ice Beam and Hydro Cannon — rapidly.
Ice Beam addresses the creature's weaknesses to Grass-type Pokeon and provides super-effective coverage against Flying-, and Dragon-type foes.
Ground-, Rock-, and Fire-type picks, on the other hand, take increased damage from Hydro Cannon. The move is also neutrally very strong, especially when used by the creature's Shadow form.
Find Feraligatr's PvP ratings down below (January 2025):
- Great League: #8
- Ultra League: #8
- Master League: #40
Feraligatr in Pokemon GO PvE
Pokemon GO Feraligatr is not as steadfast in Raids and Gym Defense as in the GO Battle League. That said, because it only performs exceptionally well against Ground-, Rock-, and Fire-type mons', it has limited viability in the PvE scenario.
Pokemon GO Feraligatr: All moves and stats
Fast Attack
- Bite
- Shadow Claw
- Water Gun
- Water Fall
- Ice Fang
Charged Attack
- Ice Beam
- Hydro Pump
- Crunch
- Hyrdo Cannon
Base stats
- Max CP: 3,230
- Attack: 205
- Defense: 188
- Stamina: 198
Pokemon GO Feraligatr's weaknesses and strengths
Its weaknesses are:
- Electric
- Grass
Its resistances are:
- Fire
- Ice
- Steel
- Water
The following are the Pokemon types Feraligatr deals with STAB super-effective damage:
- Ground
- Rock
- Fire
Counters to Pokemon GO Feraligatr
Great League counters: Jumpluff, Serperior, Chesnaught, Primeape, Bibarel, Mandibuzz, Greninja, Abomasnow, Toxapex, Corviknight, and Charjabug.
Ultra League counters: Galarian Moltres, Cobalion, Poliwrath, Guzzlord, Lickilicky, Ampharos, Registeel, Pangoro, Tentacurel, and Cresselia.
Master League counters: Tapu Bulu, Palkia, Zarude, Origin Giratina, Complete Zygarde, Yveltal, Dialga, Florges, and Groudon.
PvE counters:
- Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent
- Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
- Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge
- Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch and Wild Charge
