Pokemon GO Feraligatr: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Feraligatr has a diverse range of attacks. It can learn the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon during the Steeled Resolve event. With access to this move, Feraligatr performs exceptionally well in battles. Released on March 1, 2024, the Fast Attack Shadow Claw has greatly enhanced the creature's viability in the competitive scene due to its ability to generate energy quickly.

It's crucial to teach a Feraligatr its best moves if you plan on using it in Raids, Gym battles, and Trainer Battles. With that in mind, here's everything about Pokemon GO Feraligatr's best moveset, counters, and viability in PvP and PvE.

Also read: Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Feraligatr's best moveset

What moves should Feraligatr know? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Feraligatr best PvP moveset

Trending

Fast Attack : Shadow Claw

: Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam

Pokemon GO Feraligatr best PvE moveset

Water-type attacker

Fast Attack : Water Gun

: Water Gun Charged Attack: Hydro Cannon

Is Feraligatr good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Feraligatr in Pokemon GO PvP

Undeniably, Feraligatr is a killer Water-type Pokemon in both the Great League and Ultra League at the moment. Access to Shadow Claw offers meta coverage and generates energy fast. As a result, it is able to fire off its Charged Attacks — Ice Beam and Hydro Cannon — rapidly.

Ice Beam addresses the creature's weaknesses to Grass-type Pokeon and provides super-effective coverage against Flying-, and Dragon-type foes.

Ground-, Rock-, and Fire-type picks, on the other hand, take increased damage from Hydro Cannon. The move is also neutrally very strong, especially when used by the creature's Shadow form.

Also read: 5 PvP picks to farm during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve

Find Feraligatr's PvP ratings down below (January 2025):

Great League : #8

: #8 Ultra League : #8

: #8 Master League: #40

Feraligatr in Pokemon GO PvE

Pokemon GO Feraligatr is not as steadfast in Raids and Gym Defense as in the GO Battle League. That said, because it only performs exceptionally well against Ground-, Rock-, and Fire-type mons', it has limited viability in the PvE scenario.

Pokemon GO Feraligatr: All moves and stats

What are the attacks this creature possesses? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fast Attack

Bite

Shadow Claw

Water Gun

Water Fall

Ice Fang

Charged Attack

Ice Beam

Hydro Pump

Crunch

Hyrdo Cannon

Base stats

Max CP: 3,230

Attack: 205

Defense: 188

Stamina: 198

Pokemon GO Feraligatr's weaknesses and strengths

Feraligatr's offensive and defensive type effectiveness. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Its weaknesses are:

Electric

Grass

Its resistances are:

Fire

Ice

Steel

Water

The following are the Pokemon types Feraligatr deals with STAB super-effective damage:

Ground

Rock

Fire

Counters to Pokemon GO Feraligatr

Great League counters: Jumpluff, Serperior, Chesnaught, Primeape, Bibarel, Mandibuzz, Greninja, Abomasnow, Toxapex, Corviknight, and Charjabug.

Ultra League counters: Galarian Moltres, Cobalion, Poliwrath, Guzzlord, Lickilicky, Ampharos, Registeel, Pangoro, Tentacurel, and Cresselia.

Master League counters: Tapu Bulu, Palkia, Zarude, Origin Giratina, Complete Zygarde, Yveltal, Dialga, Florges, and Groudon.

PvE counters:

Mega Sceptile : Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

: Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant Mega Rayquaza : Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

: Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent Kartana : Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Shadow Raikou : Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Zekrom : Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Zarude : Vine Whip and Power Whip

: Vine Whip and Power Whip Xurkitree : Thunder Shock and Discharge

: Thunder Shock and Discharge Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨