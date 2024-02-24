Pokemon GO Infernape: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Infernape is set to return in Pokemon GO 3-star raids, and if you happen to catch one, you will want to use it correctly; for that, you need to know about its moveset and counters. Is this Gen 4 creature good? Like Infernape, Sinnoh monsters first released in Diamond and Pearl games, such as Torterra and Empoleon, whose raids will go live during the GO: Tour Sinnoh Global event, are also impressive fighters.

This Pokemon's fighting capability is remarkable, but will that be enough for the GO Battle League, raids, and Gym defense/attack?

In this article, we will learn all about Infernape's battle capacity, best movepool and counters, and how effective they are in Niantic's mobile game's PvE and PvE play.

Best moveset for Infernape in Pokemon GO

Infernape's moves (Image via TPC)

Infernape boasts various attacks in Pokemon GO, but you need proper attacks that can inflict high damage per second (DPS) and more total damage output (TDO).

Here is what you need to teach the Flame Pokemon:

Best PvP moveset for Infernape in Pokemon GO:

Fast Move : Fire Spin

: Fire Spin Charged Moves: Close Combat and Blast Burn*

Best PvE moveset for Infernape in Pokemon GO:

Fast Move : Fire Spin

: Fire Spin Charged Move: Blast Burn*

Is Infernape good in PvP and PvE?

PvP and PvE performance (Image via TPC)

With the provided moveset, you will want to use it in PvP and PvE battles in Pokemon GO. It is consistent in the GO Battle League, but this does not help Infernape stand out in the meta.

That said, according to PvPoke, Infernape ranks at:

#598 in the Great League

#390 in the Ultra League

#378 in the Master League

Now let's turn our attention to PvE play: Raid Battles and Gym defense. Infernape’s best PvE moveset, Fire Spin and Blast Burn, does 15.91 DPS and 362.85 TDO. It deals decent damage per second and has an appreciable total damage output. If you face Bug, Steel, Grass, and Ice-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Fire Spin and Blast Burn are lethal against them.

Infernape can use the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect from its PvE and PvP moveset, which aids it in inflicting more damage. So, overall, the creature is a decent pick.

As a final note, you can create the best team composition for Infernape in Pokemon GO to help it perform effectively. Although this Fire and Fighting-type Pokemon isn't as great as top critters of the meta, building the ideal unit bolsters its strength and covers its shortcomings.

Counters for Infernape in Pokemon GO

In the GO Battle League, Infernape can be countered by powerful Pokemon.

Ultra League counters: Swampert, Talonflame, Poliwrath, Cresselia, Greninja, Guzzlord, and Skeledirge

Master League counters: Kyogre, Giratina (Altered), Landorus, Mewtwo, Dialga, Palika (Origin), Rhyperiror, and Gyarados

You can use these PvE counters to defeat Infernape:

Mega Rayquaza : Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent Primal Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Waterfall and Origin Pulse Shadow Ho-Oh: Extrasensory and Brave Bird

Extrasensory and Brave Bird Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mud Shot and Earth Power Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory and Aeroblast

Extrasensory and Aeroblast Unbound Hoopa : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Staraptor : Gust and Fly

: Gust and Fly Gardevoir: Confusion and Psychic

Check out our other guides related to the game:

Solo defeat Infernape in 3-star raids || Solo defeat Torterra in 3-star raids || Solo defeat Empoleon in 3-star raids || Empoleon raid guide || Infernape raid guide || Torterra raid guide || Get Heatran in Pokemon || Empoleon: Best moveset, counters