Pokemon GO Jynx raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Mar 25, 2025 15:02 GMT
Pokemon GO Jynx raid guide
Pokemon GO Jynx raid guide (Image via TPC)

A Pokemon GO Jynx raid guide will be helpful for trainers wishing to challenge the creature in 3-star battles. It reappeared in this format on March 24, 2025, and will be available for a week. Jynx is an underrated Ice-type Pokemon that can be effective in some battle situations or you can simply add it to your collection.

This Pokemon GO Jynx raid guide covers the creature's weaknesses and best counters.

Pokemon GO Jynx raid weaknesses

Pokemon GO Jynx's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)
Pokemon GO Jynx's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Jynx in Pokemon GO?

Jynx is an Ice- and Psychic-type Pocket Monster, which means it takes super-effective damage from Fire-, Rock, Steel, Bug-, Dark, and Ghost-type moves.

You can learn more about Jynx's type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Jynx's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 3-star Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Jynx has the following stats:

  • Combat Power: 18,398
  • Attack: 223
  • Defense: 151
  • Stamina: 3,600 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Confusion and Frost Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Avalanche, Draining Kiss, Focus Blast, and Psyshock
Pokemon GO Jynx raids can be challenged either in person or remotely by up to 20 trainers at once.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Jynx raids

The best Pocket Monsters to counter Jynx in Pokemon GO raids are Mega Charizard Y, Shadow Rhyperior, Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma, Mega Tyranitar, and Mega Heracross equipped with their best movesets.

The following list offers more options.

Best Fire-type counters to Jynx

  • Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
  • Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
  • Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Best Rock-type counters to Jynx

  • Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
  • Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker.
  • Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge.
  • Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam.
  • Shadow Rampardos with SmackDown and Rock Slide.
Jynx in the anime (Image via TPC)
Jynx in the anime (Image via TPC)

Best Steel-type counters to Jynx

  • Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
  • Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
  • Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam
  • Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
  • Origin Forme Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Best Bug-type counters to Jynx

  • Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn
  • Mega or Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
  • Mega or Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
  • Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
Best Dark-type counters to Jynx

  • Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
  • Mega or Shadow Absol with Snarl and Brutal Swing
  • Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
  • Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
  • Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Best Ghost-type counters to Jynx

  • Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball
  • Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
  • Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
  • Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
You can use the following search strings to find the best counters to Pokemon GO Jynx raids in your collection:

  • Fire&@Fire&cp2000-
  • Rock&@Rock&cp2000-
  • Steel&@Steel&cp2000-
  • Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
  • Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
  • Bug&@Bug&cp2000-

With the right counters, here's how you can solo defeat Jynx in Pokemon GO 3-star raids.

Pokemon GO Jynx raid catch CP and shiny availability

Jynx shiny comparison (Image via TPC)
Jynx shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Jynx's catch CP from these raids will be as follows:

  • No weather boost: 1,387 - 1,460 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Snowy and Windy): 1,734 - 1,825 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Jynx raids?

  • No weather boost: 1,460 CP
  • Weather boosted (Snowy and Windy): 1,825 CP

Can Jynx be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

It is possible to find Shiny Jynx via 3-star raids.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Quick Links

