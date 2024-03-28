Pokemon GO Krookodile: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Krookodile's best moveset and counters, as well as its viability in PvP and PvE battles, will interest players. The critter was released in the game during The Seasons Change: Part 2 event in October 2020. It can presently be acquired by evolving Sandile into Krokorok by feeding it 25 Candy and then evolving the latter by feeding 100 Candy. You may also acquire Krookodile via trading.

To make the most out of Krookodile in Pokemon GO, you must fit it with the best moves. You should also know how to counter it if you face it in battle. This article covers everything you must know on these matters.

Pokemon GO Krookodile's best moveset

Krookodile in the anime (Image via TPC)

Krookodile's best PvP and PvE movesets differ slightly based on the use case. Here is a detailed breakdown:

Pokemon GO Krookodile's best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attacks: Crunch and Earthquake

This moveset applies to the Great, Ultra, and Master League of GBL.

Pokemon GO Krookodile's best PvE moveset

Dark-type attacker

Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attack: Crunch and Earthquake

Ground-type attacker

Fast Attack: Mud Slap

Mud Slap Charged Attack: Earthquake

Is Krookodile good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Krookodile fails to make a mark in any format of Pokemon GO's PvP scene owing to its terrible defensive typing and low-ish defenses. Krookodile can only work when set up with a shield advantage or against creatures it has a type advantage against.

In PvE, Krookodile is mediocre as a Ground or Dark-type attacker. Even when considering budget picks, Excadrill, Swampert, Mamoswine, and others outshine it by a great margin as Ground-type attackers. The relatively easily accessible Tyranitar and Hydreigon outclass it as Dark-type attackers.

Pokemon GO Krookodile: All moves and stats

Shiny Krookodile with its pre-evolutions (Image via TPC)

Fast Attacks

Snarl

Mud Slap

Charged Attacks

Brick Break

Crunch

Earthquake

Outrage

Base Stats

Attack: 229

Defense: 158

Stamina: 216

Max CP: 3,444

Pokemon GO Krookodile: Strengths and weaknesses

Being a Dark and Ground-type Pocket Monster, Krookodile in Pokemon GO has the following resistances:

Dark (62.5%)

Ghost (62.5%)

Poison (62.5%)

Rock (62.5%)

Electric (39%)

Psychic (39%)

Krookodile takes extra damage from the following elemental types:

Bug (160%)

Fairy (160%)

Fighting (160%)

Grass (160%)

Ice (160%)

Water (160%)

The types Krookodile can hit for super effective damage with its STAB moves are

Fire

Steel

Poison

Electric

Rock

Psychic

Ghost

Pokemon GO Krookodile: Best counters

Great League counters: Whiscash, Azumarill, Skarmory, Lickitung, Talonflame

Ultra League counters: Virizion, Poliwrath, Cobalion, Talonflame, Steelix

Master League counters: Kyogre, Therian Forme Landorus, Dragonite, Ho-Oh, Lugia

PvE counters:

Primal Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Vocarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shaymin (Sky) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

To learn more about the game event, check out our other articles:

March 2024 infographic || Armarouge vs Ceruledge in Pokemon GO: Who should you evolve Charcadet into? || Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokemon GO World of Wonders? || GO Battle League World of Wonders || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters || Giovanni counters