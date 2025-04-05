Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Mega Audino Raid Day marks the debut of the titular pocket monster in Pokemon GO. The event also provides an increased probability of coming across a Shiny Audino after completing a Mega Raid. With the start of the Mega Audino Raid Day event, trainers can teach Audino the Charged Attack Body Slam (50 power in Trainer battles, gyms, and raids).
Currently, Pokemon GO trainers can also enjoy the proceedings of Stunning Styles, which introduced Paldean Tauros in-game. Players can also participate in the free A Striking Shadow Special Research questline to get a Marshadow encounter.
Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day event overview
Date, time, and event bonuses
Mega Audino Raid Day takes place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The event bonuses are:
- Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Friday, April 4, at 5.00 p.m. to Saturday, April 5 2025, at 8.00 p.m. PDT.
- Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six).
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Audino from Mega Raids.
Event ticket
Trainers can pick up the Mega Audino Raid Day Event Ticket for $5.00. The following bonuses are part of that (effective during the event):
- Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)
- Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles
- 50% more XP from Raid Battles
- 2× Stardust from Raid Battles
Timed Research
Event-themed Timed Research is available for free for Pokemon GO trainers, with rewards including 10,000 Stardust, 1,000 extra Stardust (3,000 if you have the event ticket) for completing a Raid Battle, and more.
