Pokemon GO Meloetta: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Meloetta is a powerful Mythical Pokemon with an impressive stat spread but it doesn’t have access to too many attacks. You have to depend on the moves it possesses in the game and use them strategically if you want to get the most out of it. Shiny Meloetta made its debut during Pokemon GO Tour Unova events. It can be obtained by completing the Master Research task.

Here is everything about Meloetta’s best moveset to teach, counters to know, and a short analysis of its performance in PvP and PvE battles.

Pokemon GO Meloetta best moveset

Meloetta as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Meloetta best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Quick Attack

Charged Attacks: Psyshock and Dazzling Gleam

Pokemon GO Meloetta best PvE moveset

Normal-type attacker

Fast Attack: Quick Attack

Charged Attack: Hyper Beam

Psychic-type attacker

Fast Attack: Confusion

Charged Attack: Psyshock

Is Meloetta good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Meloetta in Pokemon GO PvP

The catch CP of Meloetta you obtained from the Research task will range between 1,635 to 1,702. So, it cannot be used in the Great League. Although it has a good moveset to join the Ultra League, it cannot go toe-to-toe against other meta contenders.

Master League is the only PvP format where Pokemon GO Meloetta can truly showcase its battle capabilities, which are its bulkiness, ability to quickly charge with its attacks, and force opponents to utilize shields to save their Pokemon's HP from its nuke and rapid moves.

Meloetta’s PvP rating as of February 2025:

Ultra League: #499

Master League: #23

Meloetta in Pokemon GO PvE

This Pocket Monster can be taught two different moveset to oppose opponents who hold Gyms. It can be used as a Normal-type attacker and also as a Psychic-type attacker. But, it’s worth noting that Meloetta is not made for challenging bosses because there are many more powerful Psychic-type creatures with excellent moves and greater Attack stats that are good for raids.

Pokemon GO Meloetta: All moves and stats

Fast Attacks

Quick Attack

Confusion

Charged Attacks

Hyper Beam

Psyshock

Thunderbolt

Dazzling Gleam

Base stats

Max CP: 4,490

Attack: 250

Defense: 225

Stamina: 225 HP

Pokemon GO Meloetta: Weaknesses and strengths

Meloetta's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Its weaknesses are:

Bug

Dark

Its resistances are:

Psychic

Ghost

It does STAB super-effective damage to the Pokemon types given below:

Fighting

Poison

Rock

Steel

Counters to Pokemon GO Meloetta

Ultra League counters: Galarian Moltres, Primeape, Corviknight, Shadow Drapion, Mandibuzz, Guzzlord, and Cobalion.

Master League counters: Dusk Mane Necrozma, Ho-Oh, Solgaleo, Shadow Rhyperior, Metagross, Rhyperior, and Melmetal.

PvE counters:

Mega Tyranitar: Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom: Snarl and Foul Play

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

Mega Gyarados: Bite and Crunch

Hydreigon: Bite and Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl and Dark Pulse

Volcarona: Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

