Pokemon GO Meloetta: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Meloetta is a powerful Mythical Pokemon with an impressive stat spread but it doesn’t have access to too many attacks. You have to depend on the moves it possesses in the game and use them strategically if you want to get the most out of it. Shiny Meloetta made its debut during Pokemon GO Tour Unova events. It can be obtained by completing the Master Research task.
Here is everything about Meloetta’s best moveset to teach, counters to know, and a short analysis of its performance in PvP and PvE battles.
Pokemon GO Meloetta best moveset
Pokemon GO Meloetta best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Quick Attack
- Charged Attacks: Psyshock and Dazzling Gleam
Pokemon GO Meloetta best PvE moveset
Normal-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Quick Attack
- Charged Attack: Hyper Beam
Psychic-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Confusion
- Charged Attack: Psyshock
Is Meloetta good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Meloetta in Pokemon GO PvP
The catch CP of Meloetta you obtained from the Research task will range between 1,635 to 1,702. So, it cannot be used in the Great League. Although it has a good moveset to join the Ultra League, it cannot go toe-to-toe against other meta contenders.
Master League is the only PvP format where Pokemon GO Meloetta can truly showcase its battle capabilities, which are its bulkiness, ability to quickly charge with its attacks, and force opponents to utilize shields to save their Pokemon's HP from its nuke and rapid moves.
Meloetta’s PvP rating as of February 2025:
- Ultra League: #499
- Master League: #23
Meloetta in Pokemon GO PvE
This Pocket Monster can be taught two different moveset to oppose opponents who hold Gyms. It can be used as a Normal-type attacker and also as a Psychic-type attacker. But, it’s worth noting that Meloetta is not made for challenging bosses because there are many more powerful Psychic-type creatures with excellent moves and greater Attack stats that are good for raids.
Pokemon GO Meloetta: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Quick Attack
- Confusion
Charged Attacks
- Hyper Beam
- Psyshock
- Thunderbolt
- Dazzling Gleam
Base stats
- Max CP: 4,490
- Attack: 250
- Defense: 225
- Stamina: 225 HP
Pokemon GO Meloetta: Weaknesses and strengths
Its weaknesses are:
- Bug
- Dark
Its resistances are:
- Psychic
- Ghost
It does STAB super-effective damage to the Pokemon types given below:
- Fighting
- Poison
- Rock
- Steel
Counters to Pokemon GO Meloetta
Ultra League counters: Galarian Moltres, Primeape, Corviknight, Shadow Drapion, Mandibuzz, Guzzlord, and Cobalion.
Master League counters: Dusk Mane Necrozma, Ho-Oh, Solgaleo, Shadow Rhyperior, Metagross, Rhyperior, and Melmetal.
PvE counters:
- Mega Tyranitar: Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl and Foul Play
- Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
- Mega Gyarados: Bite and Crunch
- Hydreigon: Bite and Brutal Swing
- Darkrai: Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Volcarona: Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
