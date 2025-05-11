Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

In Pokemon GO, Pawmi Community Day is May 2025's featured event. The Mouse Pokemon is a Gen IX Electric-type pocket monster that first appeared in-game in September 2023. Its shiny variant debuts with this month's event.
The Community Day also holds event bonuses, a Special Background Timed Research, and a featured attack for trainers to enjoy.
Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day Event Guide
Date, time, and event bonuses
Pawmi Community Day takes place on Sunday, May 11, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The Mouse Pokemon will spawn at an increased rate in the wild during these three hours. The shiny variant is also set to be available for lucky trainers to encounter.
The event bonuses are:
- Limited-time Evolution requirement: You can evolve Pawmo into Pawmot after exploring 1 km with Pawmo as your buddy. [Available till May 18, 2025, at 10 pm local time]
- 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.
- 2× Candy for catching Pokémon.
- 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.
- Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.
- Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!
- One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two per day. [Available till May 11, 2025, at 10 pm local time]
- Trades will require 50% less Stardust. [Available till May 11, 2025, at 10 pm local time]
Featured attack
From the start of May 2025 Community Day till May 18, 2025, at 10 pm local time, trainers can get their hands on a Pawmot with Charged Attack Brick Break by evolving Pawmo. Brick Break does 40 power in Trainer Battles, Gyms, and raids.
Pawmi Community Day Research
The following Field Research is available during Pawmi Community Day:
- Catch 3 Pawmi - 5x Great Ball, 2x Ultra Ball, 2x Pinap Berry, or 500x Stardust
- Trade a Pokemon - Pawmi encounter [shiny variant available] (can be Special Background)
- Win a 5-star or higher raid - Pawmi encounter [shiny variant available] (can be Special Background)
- Complete a Party Challenge - Pawmi encounter [shiny variant available] (can be Special Background)
Pawmi Community Day Special Research and Special Background Research are also available to trainers. The former costs US$2.00 while the latter is free.
