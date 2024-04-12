Pokemon GO Pinsir Raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A Pinsir raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you fight against this Bug-type beast in three-star raids. The dual elemental typing makes it vulnerable to a wide array of monsters like Pinsir, Gengar, and more. Pinsir is currently available in three-star raids during the Bug Out event. You can participate in these raids from Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10 am local time, through Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 8 pm local time.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters that you can use against Pinsir. We will also run you through this bee-like monster’s best moveset and weaknesses so that you can be prepared for this raid.
Pinsir’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Being a Bug-type beast, this beetle-like monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:
- Fire (160% increased damage)
- Flying (160% increased damage)
- Rock (160% increased damage)
This creature is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Fighting
- Grass
- Ground
So, avoid taking creatures that belong to Fighting, Grass, and Ground elemental typings, as Pinsir can defeat them easily.
Best Pinsir counters in Pokemon GO
Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move.
- Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move
- Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move
- Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burnas the Charged move
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burnas the Charged move
Recommended Legendary counters for this three-star raid:
- Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move
- Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move
- Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move
- Incarnate Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Zapdos with Thunder Shock as the Fast move and Drill Peck as the Charged move
- Entei with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
Recommended Shadow counters for this three-star raid:
- Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burnas the Charged move
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move
- Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move
- Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker as the Charged move
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Shadow Hochkrow with Peck as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move
Recommended budget counters for this three-star raid:
- Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move
- Charizard with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burnas the Charged move
- Rhyperior with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker as the Charged move
- Braviary with Air Slash as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Hochkrow with Peck as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
Pinsir’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO
As a three-star raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Razor Leaf (Grass-type move)
- Bite (Dark-type move)
Charged move
- Solar Beam (Grass-type move)
- Energy Ball (Grass-type move)
- Body Slam (Normal-type move)
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Pinsir in Pokemon GO
This monster will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,016 CP to 2,113 CP at level 25 with rainy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,613 CP to 1,690 CP at level 20
100% IV CP of Pinsir
- Weather boosted: 2,113 CP
- Non-weather boosted: 1,690 CP
Pinsir stats
- Base attack: 238
- Base defense: 182
- Max CP: 3,345 at level 50
