Pokemon GO Pinsir Raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A Pinsir raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you fight against this Bug-type beast in three-star raids. The dual elemental typing makes it vulnerable to a wide array of monsters like Pinsir, Gengar, and more. Pinsir is currently available in three-star raids during the Bug Out event. You can participate in these raids from Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10 am local time, through Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters that you can use against Pinsir. We will also run you through this bee-like monster’s best moveset and weaknesses so that you can be prepared for this raid.

Pinsir’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Pinsir in the anime (Image via TPC)

Being a Bug-type beast, this beetle-like monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

Fire (160% increased damage)

Flying (160% increased damage)

Rock (160% increased damage)

This creature is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Grass

Ground

So, avoid taking creatures that belong to Fighting, Grass, and Ground elemental typings, as Pinsir can defeat them easily.

Best Pinsir counters in Pokemon GO

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move.

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move

Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burnas the Charged move

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burnas the Charged move

Recommended Legendary counters for this three-star raid:

Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move

Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move

Incarnate Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Zapdos with Thunder Shock as the Fast move and Drill Peck as the Charged move

Entei with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move

Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Recommended Shadow counters for this three-star raid:

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burnas the Charged move

Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker as the Charged move

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Shadow Hochkrow with Peck as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Recommended budget counters for this three-star raid:

Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Charizard with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burnas the Charged move

Rhyperior with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker as the Charged move

Braviary with Air Slash as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Hochkrow with Peck as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Pinsir’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

As a three-star raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:

Fast moves:

Razor Leaf (Grass-type move)

Bite (Dark-type move)

Charged move

Solar Beam (Grass-type move)

Energy Ball (Grass-type move)

Body Slam (Normal-type move)

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Pinsir in Pokemon GO

This monster will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,016 CP to 2,113 CP at level 25 with rainy boost

2,016 CP to 2,113 CP at level 25 with rainy boost Non-weather boosted: 1,613 CP to 1,690 CP at level 20

100% IV CP of Pinsir

Weather boosted: 2,113 CP

Non-weather boosted: 1,690 CP

Pinsir stats

Base attack: 238

238 Base defense: 182

182 Max CP: 3,345 at level 50

