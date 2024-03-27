Pokemon GO Shadow Hitmontop raid guide: Best counters & weaknesses

This Shadow Hitmontop raid guide for Pokemon GO can help you tackle this Fighting-type Shadow Pocket Monster in three-star Raids. You can participate in these raids during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event, which will be held from Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12 am local time to Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time.

This article will provide the best answers to Hitmontop’s shadow variant as a raid boss, including its strengths and weaknesses and how you can deal with Hitmontop in its Enraged Form.

Shadow Hitmontop’s weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO

Being a pure Fighting-type beast, it is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Flying

Psychic

This shadow raid boss is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Rock

If you use monsters of these three elemental typings, you will be ineffective against this shadow raid boss. There are a lot of good counters that we will discuss shortly.

With a base attack stat of 173 and a base defense stat of 207, Shadow Hitmontop can pose a serious threat if you are not well-prepared for the raid. So, let us take a look at some of the best counters that you can use against this beast in the three-star Shadow Raids.

Best counters to Shadow Hitmontop in Pokemon GO

Mega Rayquaza (Dragon- and Flying-type move) with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

(Dragon- and Flying-type move) with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent Mega Alakazam (Psychic-type move) with Confusion and Psychic

(Psychic-type move) with Confusion and Psychic Rayquaza (Dragon- and Flying-type move) with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

(Dragon- and Flying-type move) with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent Mewtwo (Psychic-type move) with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

(Psychic-type move) with Psycho Cut and Psystrike Mega Gardevoir (Psychic- and Fairy-type move) with Confusion and Psychic

(Psychic- and Fairy-type move) with Confusion and Psychic Mega Latio (Dragon- and Psychic-type move) with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

(Dragon- and Psychic-type move) with Zen Headbutt and Psychic Shadow Moltres (Fire- and Flying-type move) with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

(Fire- and Flying-type move) with Wing Attack and Sky Attack Shadow Latios (Dragon- and Psychic-type move) with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

(Dragon- and Psychic-type move) with Zen Headbutt and Psychic Shadow Metagross (Steel- and Psychic-type move) with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Best Mega/Primal Evolutions to use against Shadow Hitmontop

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Alakazam

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Gengar

Shadow Hitmontop’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

This shadow monster comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

It can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Counter (Fighting-type move)

(Fighting-type move) Rock Smash (Fighting-type move)

Charged moves:

This monster can learn the following Charged moves:

Close Combat (Fighting-type move)

(Fighting-type move) Gyro Ball (Steel-type move)

(Steel-type move) Stone Edge (Rock-type move)

(Rock-type move) Triple Axel (Ice-type move)

The use of Purified Gems during Shadow Raids is very important. Whenever this shadow raid boss enters its Enraged state, you must use these special battle items to subdue the raid boss in Pokemon GO.