Pokemon GO Shadow Hitmontop raid guide: Best counters & weaknesses

This Shadow Hitmontop raid guide for Pokemon GO can help you tackle this Fighting-type Shadow Pocket Monster in three-star Raids. You can participate in these raids during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event, which will be held from Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12 am local time to Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time.
This article will provide the best answers to Hitmontop’s shadow variant as a raid boss, including its strengths and weaknesses and how you can deal with Hitmontop in its Enraged Form.
Shadow Hitmontop’s weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO
Being a pure Fighting-type beast, it is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Fairy
- Flying
- Psychic
This shadow raid boss is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Dark
- Rock
If you use monsters of these three elemental typings, you will be ineffective against this shadow raid boss. There are a lot of good counters that we will discuss shortly.
With a base attack stat of 173 and a base defense stat of 207, Shadow Hitmontop can pose a serious threat if you are not well-prepared for the raid. So, let us take a look at some of the best counters that you can use against this beast in the three-star Shadow Raids.
Best counters to Shadow Hitmontop in Pokemon GO
- Mega Rayquaza (Dragon- and Flying-type move) with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Mega Alakazam (Psychic-type move) with Confusion and Psychic
- Rayquaza (Dragon- and Flying-type move) with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Mewtwo (Psychic-type move) with Psycho Cut and Psystrike
- Mega Gardevoir (Psychic- and Fairy-type move) with Confusion and Psychic
- Mega Latio (Dragon- and Psychic-type move) with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Shadow Moltres (Fire- and Flying-type move) with Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Shadow Latios (Dragon- and Psychic-type move) with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Shadow Metagross (Steel- and Psychic-type move) with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
Best Mega/Primal Evolutions to use against Shadow Hitmontop
- Mega Rayquaza
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Latios
- Mega Latias
- Mega Pidgeot
- Mega Gengar
Shadow Hitmontop’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO
This shadow monster comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
It can learn the following Fast moves in this game:
- Counter (Fighting-type move)
- Rock Smash (Fighting-type move)
Charged moves:
This monster can learn the following Charged moves:
- Close Combat (Fighting-type move)
- Gyro Ball (Steel-type move)
- Stone Edge (Rock-type move)
- Triple Axel (Ice-type move)
The use of Purified Gems during Shadow Raids is very important. Whenever this shadow raid boss enters its Enraged state, you must use these special battle items to subdue the raid boss in Pokemon GO.