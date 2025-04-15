Pokemon GO Tinkaton: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Tinkaton's best moveset will be of interest to trainers who get their hands on this Fairy- and Steel-type creature. The Pocket Monster hails from the Paldea region of Generation IX and debuts in Pokemon GO on April 16, 2025. It can be obtained by first evolving Tinkatink into Tinkatuff using 25 Candy and then giving Tinkatuff 100 Candy.

This article covers Tinkaton's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also delves into some of the best counters to this creature and provides an overview of its competitive viability.

Pokemon GO Tinkaton best moveset

Pokemon GO Tinkaton best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Fairy Wind

Fairy Wind Charged Attacks: Heavy Slam and Play Rough

Pokemon GO Tinkaton best PvE moveset (Fairy-type attacker)

Fast Attack: Fairy Wind

Fairy Wind Charged Attacks: Play Rough

Is Tinkaton good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Pokemon GO Tinkaton (Image via TPC)

Tinkaton in Pokemon GO PvP

Tinkaton is a powerful pick in GO Battle League. It has got strong moves, stats that give it Corviknight-like bulk, and one of the best type combinations in the game. Even though it was hit by a nerf ahead of its release, it still posseses the capacity to turn battles in your favor. The Great League will be its arena of play, mostly. However, if you are willing to expend Candy XL, it can also shine in the Ultra League.

Tinkaton in Pokemon GO PvE

Tinkaton can be a top-tier Gym defender in Pokemon GO. This can help you farm PokeCoins. However, that's where its prowess ends. It is not very good in attacking raids or in Gym battles.

Pokemon GO Tinkaton: All moves and stats

The Fast Attacks that Tinkaton can learn in this AR-based mobile game are:

Fairy Wind

Rock Smash

This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:

Play Rough

Heavy Slam

Bulldoze

Flash Cannon

Base stats

Attack: 155

155 Defense: 169

169 Stamina: 198

198 Max CP: 2,544

Pokemon GO Tinkaton's strengths and weaknesses

Tinkaton's type matchups in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Fire

Ground

Resistances

Dark

Fairy

Flying

Grass

Ice

Normal

Poison

Psychic

Rock

Bug

Dragon

The types Tinkaton can hit with STAB super-effective damage are:

Dark

Fighting

Dragon

Rock

Fairy

Learn more about Tinkaton's type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Tinkaton in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Skeledirge, Talonflame, Shadow Marowak, Gastrodon, Corviknight, Foretress, Claydol

Ultra League counters: Skeledirge, Talonflame, Typhlosion, Shadow Nidoqueen, Registeel, Jellicent, Corviknight, Gliscor

PvE counters:

Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High-Horsepower

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

