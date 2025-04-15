Pokemon GO Tinkaton: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Tinkaton's best moveset will be of interest to trainers who get their hands on this Fairy- and Steel-type creature. The Pocket Monster hails from the Paldea region of Generation IX and debuts in Pokemon GO on April 16, 2025. It can be obtained by first evolving Tinkatink into Tinkatuff using 25 Candy and then giving Tinkatuff 100 Candy.
This article covers Tinkaton's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also delves into some of the best counters to this creature and provides an overview of its competitive viability.
Pokemon GO Tinkaton best moveset
Pokemon GO Tinkaton best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
- Charged Attacks: Heavy Slam and Play Rough
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Pokemon GO Tinkaton best PvE moveset (Fairy-type attacker)
- Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
- Charged Attacks: Play Rough
Also read: 5 shinies worth hunting in Pokemon Horizons celebration event
Is Tinkaton good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Tinkaton in Pokemon GO PvP
Tinkaton is a powerful pick in GO Battle League. It has got strong moves, stats that give it Corviknight-like bulk, and one of the best type combinations in the game. Even though it was hit by a nerf ahead of its release, it still posseses the capacity to turn battles in your favor. The Great League will be its arena of play, mostly. However, if you are willing to expend Candy XL, it can also shine in the Ultra League.
Tinkaton in Pokemon GO PvE
Tinkaton can be a top-tier Gym defender in Pokemon GO. This can help you farm PokeCoins. However, that's where its prowess ends. It is not very good in attacking raids or in Gym battles.
Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Might and Mastery (Season 22): Schedule, rewards, and more
Pokemon GO Tinkaton: All moves and stats
The Fast Attacks that Tinkaton can learn in this AR-based mobile game are:
- Fairy Wind
- Rock Smash
This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:
- Play Rough
- Heavy Slam
- Bulldoze
- Flash Cannon
Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates
Base stats
- Attack: 155
- Defense: 169
- Stamina: 198
- Max CP: 2,544
Pokemon GO Tinkaton's strengths and weaknesses
Weaknesses
- Fire
- Ground
Resistances
- Dark
- Fairy
- Flying
- Grass
- Ice
- Normal
- Poison
- Psychic
- Rock
- Bug
- Dragon
The types Tinkaton can hit with STAB super-effective damage are:
- Dark
- Fighting
- Dragon
- Rock
- Fairy
Learn more about Tinkaton's type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Best counters to Tinkaton in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Skeledirge, Talonflame, Shadow Marowak, Gastrodon, Corviknight, Foretress, Claydol
Ultra League counters: Skeledirge, Talonflame, Typhlosion, Shadow Nidoqueen, Registeel, Jellicent, Corviknight, Gliscor
Also read: Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle guide
PvE counters:
- Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
- Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
- Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake
- Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands
- Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High-Horsepower
In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨