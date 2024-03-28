Bayside High School - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Bayside High School offers a quick and easy badge for all players to claim as a part of Roblox’s The Hunt: First Edition event. This badge, called BSHS The Hunt Quest, can be completed within five minutes, giving players easy access to the collectible. It can be used in The Hunt experience for cosmetics and UGCs.

The mission has you complete a Guitar Hero-style minigame to clear it and receive the badge. It is easy to complete and only requires you to time your button presses to the on-screen prompts. Upon clicking the Navigate button in The Hunt menu, the game will direct you to the mission, making it easily accessible.

Here’s how you can receive the BSHS The Hunt Quest badge in just a few minutes.

You can join The Hunt in Bayside High School by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Bayside High School hunt

In-game menu for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

When you start the game, click The Hunt icon on the left to open a brief description of the mission. Use the Navigate button to find your way to the time machine, interacting with which will start The Hunt mission.

The official game page includes the following as a description of its mission for The Hunt:

"What's going on in the science room..? The Hunt is on and Bayside High School's quest, brought to you by e.l.f. UP!, is now live! Happy Hunting!"

How to get BSHS The Hunt Quest badge in Bayside High School

Teleporting to The Hunt mission area (Image via Roblox)

BSHS The Hunt Quest badge has the player travel to the past and perform a song on stage in a Guitar Hero-style minigame. The minigame requires you to gain a C rank or higher to complete the mission, so you may need to try once or twice to familiarize yourself with the button-press timings.

The mission is as simple as far as The Hunt missions go, and you will have the badge in your account in no time.

The minigame for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Here are the steps to follow to receive the BSHS The Hunt Quest badge in this Roblox experience:

Start the game using the Roblox Player app or through a portal in The Hunt: First Edition experience.

After loading into the game, click The Hunt icon on the left to open a menu.

icon on the left to open a menu. Select the Navigate option to toggle a dotted line that points to the quest objective.

option to toggle a dotted line that points to the quest objective. Follow the dotted line to the Science room and interact with the pod by pressing E.

Once the minigame area loads, walk toward the glowing beacon on the stage and interact with it.

Complete the timing-based rhythm game by chaining combos to achieve a high rank. Aim for a C rank or higher to complete the mission.

Once you complete the mission, the mission clear screen will show the results, and Roblox will display a “Badge Awarded!” message at the bottom right. This adds the associated badge to your account, which can then be viewed at any time.

FAQs on Bayside High School hunt

What can I get for using the BSHS The Hunt Quest badge?

You can receive accessories, clothing articles, UGCs, and more for exchanging the BSHS The Hunt Quest badges.

When does The Hunt end?

The Hunt ends on March 29, 2024.

What is the completion time for The Hunt mission in Bayside High School?

The mission completion in BSHS takes up to five minutes, provided you can complete it within the first couple of tries.

Can I repeat the BSHS hunt mission?

No, The Hunt for BSHS can only be done once.

Is it difficult to receive the “BSHS The Hunt Quest” badge?

No, the BSHS The Hunt Quest badge is one of the easiest to get in The Hunt: First Edition.

