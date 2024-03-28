Escape Running Head- Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Escape Running Head is a Roblox experience featured in the platform’s global event, The Hunt: First Edition. As a part of this event, the game offers a unique mission to introduce new players to its core mechanics and reward them with a badge upon completion.

The badge, titled The Hunt, can be obtained by completing the first three stages of the Roblox title. These stages involve the player going through a maze to reach the star at the end and proceed to the next level by stepping into a portal. Since they are the first levels a player interacts with, they are easy to complete.

Read through this guide to learn how you can collect The Hunt badge in Escape Running Head and get the answers to a few common questions.

You can join The Hunt in Escape Running Head by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Escape Running Head hunt?

The Hunt mission tracker (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt does not need to be manually triggered in this Roblox experience. Instead, the game tracks your progress with level completion, which can be seen by clicking the button marked The Hunt on the left side.

Collecting a star at the end of the level lights the corresponding icon on the tracker screen.

How to get The Hunt badge in Escape Running Head?

Avoiding enemy heads in Stage 1 (Image via Roblox)

If you’ve played games that involve escaping a chasing monster, then this badge should be a cakewalk for you. To clear a level for The Hunt, you must run from the eponymous head while navigating through a maze. While it sounds complex, the game nudges you in the right direction with its enemy placement and level design.

There are specific quirks that this game requires you to be mindful of. For example, the smaller enemies can be jumped over, while the larger enemies require some maneuvering. Moreover, certain platforms pull your avatar in a particular direction, necessitating clever positioning to clear the level without being caught by the head.

Luckily, the game includes several checkpoints that prevent you from losing progress. You only need to step on the marked tile to activate it. If you get caught by an enemy from that point onward, you will respawn at this checkpoint.

Finishing a stage for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

The steps listed below will help you obtain The Hunt badge and add it to your collection for the event:

Launch Escape Running Head through the Roblox Game client.

Begin the first level by walking off the starting area and climbing over the wall ahead.

Make your way through the maze while avoiding the running heads. Upon reaching the end of the level, remember to avoid the chasm in the middle of the staircase.

Collect the star and walk into the portal to end stage 1.

Stage 2 has many tight corridors and hallways that direct you toward a particular side. Navigate the maze while avoiding enemies, same as before.

Collect the star at the end of the level and teleport to stage 3.

In stage 3, you will be introduced to circular platforms that pull your avatar in a particular direction. Pay attention to the direction of movement while jumping on these disks.

Navigate the maze without touching the enemies on these platforms to clear the stage. Collect the final star to end the mission.

The moment you collect the third star for The Hunt, the game will display a mission completion screen, along with a “Badge Awarded!” message. Now, the badge can be viewed from The Hunt: First Edition experience and used to purchase various goodies.

FAQs on Escape Running Head

Does it take long to receive the Escape Running Head hunt badge?

With a completion time of 10-15 minutes, Escape Running Head can be a medium-length hunt to complete.

How difficult is it to receive The Hunt badge?

Once you understand the enemy behavior patterns, the Hunt badge for this experience is pretty simple.

When will The Hunt end?

The Hunt: First Edition will be active until March 29, 2024.

What can The Hunt badge be used for?

The Hunt badge acts as a currency in The Hunt: First Edition and is used primarily to purchase clothing items, accessories, and UGCs.

Is the hunt mission for Escape Running Head repeatable?

No, every mission for The Hunt: First Edition can only be completed once.

