Car Crushers 2- Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Car Crushers 2 is one of the experiences featured in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition, a first-of-its-kind global collaborative event. Presenting a brand new mission to help newcomers become familiar with the game, Car Crushers 2 rewards players with a badge for interacting with its mechanics.

This badge, titled The Hunt - Car Crushers 2, can be viewed in The Hunt: First Edition. It can also be used to purchase exclusive content at the event, allowing players to get their hands on clothing, accessories, UGCs, and more.

Follow this guide to complete the mission for The Hunt in this car destruction simulator and get answers to a few common queries.

You can join The Hunt in Car Crushers 2 by launching the experience directly or using the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub portal.

How to start Car Crushers 2 hunt?

The Hunt mission (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt starts automatically and can be viewed by accessing the missions tab. The Hunt for this game involves completing the tutorial set of missions, constituted by no less than nine objectives.

Its official description states the following about The Hunt:

"The Hunt is on! "Intro Mission (Hunt)" is available to earn our badge for The Hunt!"

How to get The Hunt - Car Crushers 2 badge?

Crushing a car in Row 1 (Image via Roblox)

Collecting The Hunt badge for this Roblox experience takes up to 15 minutes. The objective list for the intro mission serves a single distinct purpose: To walk you through the basics of the game. These objectives are designed to be accessible to every player regardless of experience.

Note that newcomers only have access to Row 1 crushers, with more unlocking as they continue playing the game. The Hunt can be completed without requiring access to other crusher rows, so you won’t have to grind to unlock them.

The Derby Arena (Image via Roblox)

Here is the list of objectives and how to complete them for The Hunt - Car Crushers 2 badge:

Destroy a vehicle in a crusher: Use the Dealership button to spawn a vehicle. Drive it to one of the crushers and press E to activate the contraption and destroy the car. Remember to exit the vehicle before crushing it. Spawn another car: Use the Dealership button to spawn a second car. Reach 1,000 total money: Continue crushing cars by spawning and driving them to crushers. The more thorough a destruction method, the more money you get. Spawn the vehicle, Cherevlo Airvor: Use the Dealership button to spawn the Cherevlo Airvor car. Hover your mouse over the cars to check their names and click Spawn to complete the objective. Reach 3,000 money to access the Derby Arena: This objective is the same as the third one. Continue destroying cars until you have enough money. Go to the Derby Arenas: Return to the main lobby and teleport to the Derby Arenas. Complete a Derby Match: Participate in a Derby match to complete this objective. You may have to wait a while for the current match to end before yours can begin. Note that the objective doesn’t require winning; you only have to participate. Reach 1,250 parts to unlock your next Crusher: Crush vehicles to collect parts. Feel free to use crushers like The Sawmill to experiment with the amount of parts you receive. Return to the Destruction Facility and try a new crusher with a yellow glow: Spawn a car and drive into one of the crushers with a yellow beacon next to them. Doing so will complete the mission and give you a nice bonus for interacting with the special yellow crusher.

Upon mission completion, the game will show a “Badge Awarded!” message, and the badge will be added to your collection in The Hunt. It can be viewed at your leisure and exchanged for exclusive goodies.

FAQs on Car Crushers 2 hunt

What is the completion time for The Hunt in Car Crushers 2?

The Car Crushers 2 hunt takes up to 15 minutes to complete.

When does The Hunt end?

The Hunt lasts until March 29, 2024.

What can I use The Hunt badge for?

The Hunt badge can be exchanged for clothing, accessories, UGCs, and more.

Can I repeat the intro mission for multiple The Hunt badges?

No, the intro mission is not repeatable, and you cannot get a badge for The Hunt more than once.

How difficult is The Hunt - Car Crushers 2 badge to get?

The Hunt badge for Car Crushers 2 is one of the easier ones to obtain, thanks to the beginner-friendly nature of the mission.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes