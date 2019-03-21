×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Azarenka advances before rain hits Miami Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    21 Mar 2019, 08:16 IST
VictoriaAzarenka-cropped
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka won an opening-round thriller at the WTA Miami Open, where wet weather caused more delays on Wednesday.

Two-time grand slam champion Azarenka outlasted Dominika Cibulkova before rain wreaked havoc again in Miami midweek.

While there was play, unlike Tuesday, Indian Wells Open winner and Canadian sensation Bianca Andreescu was unable to hit a ball.

Teenager Andreescu, 18, had made it out on court to face Irina-Camelia Begu when the rain started and eventually washed out play.

Alize Cornet, Shuai Zhang and Ajla Tomljanovic's matches were interrupted by the rain.

 

AZARENKA COMES THROUGH CIBULKOVA TEST

Azarenka has not won a singles title since the 2016 Miami Open, and survived a scare as she bids to win the event for a fourth time.

Advertisement

The former world number one, also a winner in south Florida in 2009 and 2011, needed three sets and two hours and 31 minutes to defeat Cibulkova 6-2 3-6 6-4, hitting 41 winners in a testing encounter.

Azarenka, looking to go one step further than last year, when her semi-final run marked her best post-maternity result, said: "She's [Cibulkova] a very dangerous opponent, because no matter how many, she comes off confident or not confident against top players, she's always bringing a little bit of a next level and good game.

"She's a big fighter. So I knew it's not going to be easy, for sure."


PUTINTSEVA PULLS OFF COMEBACK

Azarenka and Cibulkova's duel was not the longest match of Wednesday, however, as Yulia Putintseva and Kirsten Flipkens played out an epic.

Putintseva lost the first set to the 2013 Wimbledon semi-finalist but staged a fightback to prevail after just over three hours.

The Kazakh appeared poised for defeat when she trailed 5-3 in the decider, only to win four successive games to progress 4-6 6-4 7-5.

Omnisport
NEWS
Rain washes out Miami Open as Andreescu prepares for action
RELATED STORY
Miami Open: Azarenka christens new venue with thrilling win over Cibulkova
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open: Azarenka notches win in the opening round
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019 Women's Singles: Can Naomi Osaka make it big this time?
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: 3 interesting 1st round match-ups to look forward to
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019 Men’s Singles: Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Men's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Miami Open: Wang tackles opening round with huge defeat over Puig
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
4 best US Open women's finals in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us