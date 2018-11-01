×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Djokovic reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals; Cilic wins

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    01 Nov 2018, 19:46 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic advanced to the Paris Masters quarterfinals when Damir Dzumhur retired trailing 6-1, 2-1 on Thursday.

Dzumhur had a lengthy massage to his lower back late in the first set and got loud applause when he carried on playing. But after a few more games, he stopped for good. Djokovic was in total control and did not face a break point, breaking his opponent's serve three times.

Djokovic, who will reclaim the No. 1 ranking next week regardless of how he does here, faces Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Cilic beat ninth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4, needing six set points to win the first set.

Cilic trailed 5-4 during the tiebreaker but won both points on Dimitrov's serve before serving out the first set.

He started the second set by breaking Dimitrov and was largely in charge after that.

Dimitrov's netted backhand gave Cilic his first match point but Cilic spurned it when he patted a forehand on the run into the net. Another Dimitrov netted forehand gave Cilic a second match point. Dimitrov saved that, too, with a strong serve which Cilic returned long.

Cilic's eighth ace gave him a third match point, and he sealed victory when Dimitrov hit a sloppy forehand wide.

Later Thursday, Roger Federer was facing Fabio Fognini.

Federer is chasing a 100th career title, while Djokovic is looking to win the Paris Masters for a record-extending fifth time.

Associated Press
NEWS
Djokovic beats Sousa in straight sets at Paris Masters
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018: 5 contenders to look out for
RELATED STORY
Rolex Paris Masters Day 3: Novak Djokovic becomes World...
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018: Potential route for the top contenders
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018: Schedule for October 30, Top matches,...
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018: Draw Preview and Analysis
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018: Novak Djokovic to become World No. 1...
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018 Preview: Novak Djokovic looks the...
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018: Schedule for November 1, top matches,...
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018: First Round Match to Watch - Tsonga...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us