French Open Diary: Halep lifts the gloom with weather talk, Del Potro on warpath

Simon Halep wanted to talk about a glorious day in Paris rather than her grand slam record and Juan Martin del Potro was prowling in Paris.

World number one Simona Halep

Simona Halep wanted to talk about the weather rather her gloomy grand slam final record and Juan Martin del Potro was on the hunt for a noisy spectator at the French Open on Thursday.

Halep reached her fourth major final by brushing aside Garbine Muguruza 6-1 6-4 at Roland Garros to set up a showdown with Sloane Stephens on Saturday.

The top seed, who will remain world number one as a result of her victory over the Spaniard, needed no reminding from the media over her record of three defeats out of three in grand slam deciders.

Del Potro will face 10-time champion Rafael Nadal at the semi-final stage on Friday after defeating Marin Cilic and a spectator fired him up as he moved into the last four.

Catch up what has been happening on and off court in our diary from a warm day in Paris.

'CHILLED' HALEP EMBRACING THE HEAT

Halep is taking a "chilled" approach as she eyes an elusive first grand slam title.

The two-time French Open runner-up may not have been so relaxed if she was asked any more questions about her failure to win a major.

"Can we change the subject?" the Romanian said in good spirits when quizzed what she had learn from her three losses in grand slam finals.

"Let's talk outside. It's beautiful weather."

Watch the highlights of the match between Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza. The Romanian won in two sets 6/1 6/4.

More videos : https://t.co/L0wmcUhyym#RG18 pic.twitter.com/m0ltXtaCJC — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2018

DEL POTRO ON THE WARPATH

The imposing Del Potro is not a man to mess with and a member of the Court Suzanne Lenglen crowd might have made a sharp exit after getting on the wrong side of the Argentinian.

Del Potro was fuming at the end of the second set and he explained what had touch a nerve during his press conference.

"It was someone who made a loud noise before my serve, and I made double fault." said the fifth seed.

"That's why I got angry with someone. I couldn't find the right person. But I got closer to them, just asking who was it? But I'm still trying to find the right person."

"Of course the love from you guys, you make me feel so happy. I'm so proud to be here playing in front of you, I feel at home here. You make me feel so happy, so merci beaucoup."@delpotrojuan #RG18 pic.twitter.com/I9pkgt9jlx — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2018

STEPHENS MUST SCOOP MORE WINNINGS FOR ICE CREAM SHOP

Stephens bemoaned discovery than a Five Guys had replaced one of her favourite ice cream shops earlier in the tournament.

Yet the US Open champion said she will not be opening up a of an ice cream place of own when she scoops up another huge pay cheque for her run in Paris.

"First of all, do you know how expensive rent is on the Champs-Elysees? Like, let's just be real." she said after beating close friend Madison Keys in the second semi-final.

"That is out of my price range. But Haagen-Dazs, I think - well, if anything, I would just love some free ice cream. They make Macadamia nut brittle, but only in Europe. If they brought it to the US, if anyone here wants to ask them, that would be very nice."

Swinging into the @rolandgarros FINALS!!! Thank you for all the love and support. I hear you! #FrenchOpen pic.twitter.com/pZ4KKWMbYX — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) June 7, 2018

MCENROE MAKING A RACKET

John McEnroe has been as entertaining as ever on and off court in the French capital.

After winning his doubles legends match on Wednesday, the straight-talking American hit the town for a party.

McEnroe stepped up for a sing-song at a players' bash on the Champs-Elysees after proving he is still in tune on court.

While his singing ability will be news to some, McEnroe's voice must still be ringing in the ears of umpires who were subjected to verbal volleys during his illustrious tennis career.