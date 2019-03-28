×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Halep to face Pliskova in Miami Open semis

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    28 Mar 2019, 07:14 IST
Halep-cropped
Former world number one Simona Halep

Simona Halep moved a step closer to reclaiming the world number one ranking after overhauling Wang Qiang en route to the Miami Open semi-finals.

Halep erased a 1-5 deficit and saved three set points in the second set as the Romanian star triumphed 6-4 7-5 on Wednesday.

Seeded second for the WTA Premier Mandatory tournament, Halep was leapfrogged by Naomi Osaka atop the rankings following the Australian Open in January.

However, Halep is now just one win away from moving back to the top of the WTA summit following her one hour, 37-minute victory against 18th seed Wang midweek.

"I just found out from my coach that I need one more match to be No.1 again," Halep said post-match. "I think it's pretty much in my head, and I'm happy that I'm in this position again.

"It gives me confidence, because from the two months of the off-season, I didn't believe I would be so close again so fast. So it's going to be a big challenge, but I like to play with the pressure. So I hope tomorrow I play my best."

Standing in the way of Halep and her bid to retake the top ranking is fifth seed Karolina Pliskova, who defeated teenager and compatriot Marketa Vondrousova.

Pliskova was too good for the 19-year-old, winning 6-3 6-4 to reach her third semi-final of the season after overcoming a 0-3 deficit in the second set.

Omnisport
NEWS
Miami Open 2019 Women's Singles: Can Naomi Osaka make it big this time?
RELATED STORY
Federer reaches quarters in Miami, Halep eyes No. 1 ranking
RELATED STORY
Stephens' struggles continue as Halep, Pliskova reach last 16
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Venus Williams vs Simona Halep, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Halep eliminates Venus, Andreescu's succumbs to injury
RELATED STORY
Svitolina, Muguruza exit Miami Open
RELATED STORY
Djokovic beats Delbonis in 3rd round at Miami Open
RELATED STORY
Halep out, Kvitova dominant in Dubai
RELATED STORY
Halep brings in Dobre as new coach
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us