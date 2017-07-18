Suarez Navarro blitzes Beck, Bertens advances

Annika Beck won just one game as Carla Suarez Navarro flew into the second round of the Bucharest Open in under an hour.

by Omnisport News 18 Jul 2017, 02:17 IST

Carla Suarez Navarro began her Bucharest Open campaign by thrashing Annika Beck, while Kiki Bertens came through a first-round match at the Ladies Championship Gstaad unscathed.

Suarez Navarro is seeded second in Romania and required under 54 minutes to move past Beck, racing to a 6-0 6-1 victory.

Beck finally got on the board after failing to hold serve five times in succession, ensuring she avoided a double-bagel before the Spaniard wrapped up the win with a break to love.

Ekaterina Alexandrova was the only other seed in action and she had to come from behind to defeat Barbora Krejcikova 4-6 6-0 6-2, while there were also wins for Cagla Buyukakcay, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Jaqueline Cristian and Nadia Podoroska.

Bertens was not quite as dominant as Suarez Navarro in Switzerland, but a 6-3 6-1 triumph against Aleksandra Krunic ensured safe passage for the number two seed.

The Dutchwoman will face Anna Zaja in the second round after the qualifier surprised Patricia Maria Tig 6-2 6-3.

It was by no means routine for fourth seed Mona Barthel, though, as she was downed 4-6 6-3 6-3 by Maria Sakkari, although Carina Witthoft - seeded sixth - beat Silvia Soler-Espinosa 6-3 7-6 (7-5).