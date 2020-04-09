10 behind the scenes photos you need to see from WWE WrestleMania 36

If you are a die-hard WWE fan, you'll love these behind the scene photos from WrestleMania 36!

WrestleMania 36 was the most unique edition of the Show of Shows!

WrestleMania 36!

WrestleMania 36 was arguably the most unique edition of the Show of Shows that the company has produced in its history. If you had told anyone three months ago that they'd be watching a pre-recorded WrestleMania without a live crowd, no one would have believed it. But, such is the tragedy and upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, that WWE had to take this severe measure.

Nonetheless, even with all the odds stacked against them, the company did a credible job in producing a great show. With WrestleMania 36 now in history books, WWE will carry on with their post-Mania programming from the Performance Center until the situation comes under control, and live crowds are allowed by the government.

Being such a unique show, I'm sure the WWE Universe would love to look at what went on behind the scenes during and before the event. WWE.com have released some fantastic backstage shots of the event.

Let's take a look at 10 behind the scenes photos!

#10 The Rated-R Superstar

Edge!

The return of Edge at Royal Rumble 2020 will undoubtedly go down as one of the most amazing moments in WWE history. After retiring from the company in 2011 due to neck injuries, the Rated-R Superstar made his triumphant return to the company after nine years and stole the show.

It was after Royal Rumble that a massive rivalry began between Edge and Randy Orton, which soon became very personal with the involvement of Edge's wife Beth Phoenix, who took an RKO from the Viper. The two Superstars finally clashed at WrestleMania 36 in a brutal last man standing match.

It was Edge who came out victorious after a match that went over 30 minutes, and saw the Superstars fight all over the Performance Center. In the above picture, we can see a determined Edge backstage before his first singles match in nine years.

