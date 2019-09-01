5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Why Vince McMahon was angry at SmackDown, Huge RAW return canceled this week

What a week it's been!

Welcome to this week's edition of 5 wrestling rumours we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't! We're just off the heels of All Elite Wrestling's ALL OUT PPV and as usual, they managed to deliver.

Even though it wasn't on the level of ALL IN (which was pre-AEW) or Double or Nothing, it was still a solid PPV by any standard - delivering a series of incredible matches and laying out the map as to what is to come. For Cody Rhodes and crew, their big focus is going to be on their television show and going head-to-head with NXT.

They do have the firepower to do so, but this article isn't about AEW's TV show. It's about the world of wrestling and the rumours that we hope are true and those we hope aren't. Without dragging this much further, let's get right into it!

#5. Hope is true: WWE has long-term storyline plans for Zayn & Nakamura

An interesting alliance

The good part about Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura's current alliance is the fact that it makes storyline sense. Nakamura's first-ever match in WWE was at NXT Takeover: Dallas against Sami Zayn (who ended his NXT run that night). To be honest, that match remains the only great match that Nakamura has had since entering WWE.

Regardless, it seems as though there are long-term plans for this current storyline, according to WrestleVotes. The idea is to have it play out as long as Kevin Owens-Chris Jericho did in 2017-18, meaning that this will likely culminate at WrestleMania 36.

We, like WrestleVotes, are admittedly a bit skeptical as to whether they'll let it play out that long, but they should. It's a good match that can end up being for a big title at the end of it.

