6 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 6 we hope aren't- Champion to beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, Injured WWE superstar out for a year?

Roman Reigns (left); Paul Heyman (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. As of this writing, we're on the verge of the Royal Rumble and since most of you will be reading it after the show, this edition won't be covering the Royal Rumble rumors.

If you are, however, reading it before the Royal Rumble, then we urge you to read some of the rumors that you need to know before the show. Either way, this past week in wrestling has been an interesting one as usual. Even if the in-ring product or overall shows aren't strong, there's always something happening that makes it entertaining.

This week, the rumors are certainly interesting and as the road to WrestleMania begins, the rumors about the grandest stage of them all have begun to increase as well. Without going much further, let's look at the rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't!

#6. Hope is true: Roman Reigns to lose to a Champion at WrestleMania 36

The Big Dog

Roman Reigns is expected to take on "The Fiend" at WrestleMania 36. When you think of all the babyfaces that The Fiend has run through, it makes sense that Reigns would be his next big babyface challenger.

Moreover, Reigns has gotten over well in the last year and he has a history with Wyatt, having a rather underrated feud with him in 2015.

Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz on Dropkick DiSKussions that the plan is for The Fiend to beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions with Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz, Colohue revealed that WWE wants former 2-time Tag Team Champion and current Universal Champion Bray Wyatt to have a long title reign and there is a possibility that he beats Reigns at WrestleMania 36.

We hope this is true because it would be a great way to put The Fiend over and give him some serious credibility and a long title reign.

