6 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 6 we hope aren't: Plans for WrestleMania 36 main event revealed, Drew McIntyre 'ends' former US Champion's in-ring career?

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Vince McMahon (left); Drew McIntyre (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". It's been a fun week of wrestling, with AEW having one of the best shows in Dynamite's short history, NXT delivering as always and RAW and SmackDown having its positives as well.

The rumor mill has been abuzz this WrestleMania season over the possible matches, returns, surprises, and more. We have an exciting few weeks of wrestling coming our way before the month ends and this includes a PPV for WWE in Saudi Arabia and AEW Revolution. Let's jump right into the rumors of the week!

#6. Hope is true: Vince McMahon's plans for the WrestleMania 36 main event and after

The main event

Drew McIntyre had the best start to 2020 that he could have imagined and he's riding an incredible wave of momentum, having won the Royal Rumble less than a month ago. As things stand, he's poised to main event WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar and from the look of things, he could have a major coronation by beating The Beast Incarnate and becoming the WWE Champion and subsequently - the top guy of the company.

Paul Davies of Wrestlingnews.com wrote an article describing Vince McMahon's honest opinion of McIntyre and stated that the boss trusts the Scotsman to carry the top title going forward:

"Vince likes everything about him and thinks he represents the company well when he does media appearances. He looks good and talks good and that is what Vince is looking for. Drew has already established a relationship with Vince like most top guys do.”

We hope this is true because McIntyre deserves a shot on the top and could fulfill Vince McMahon's prophecy nearly 11 years after he declared McIntyre as a future World Champion.

1 / 12 NEXT