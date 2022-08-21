Top superstar makes a comeback, a surprise appearance from a major NXT star - 5 WWE women who could confront Trish Stratus when she returns to RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will return to RAW on Monday for the first time in nearly three years. Her last appearance on the red brand came in August 2019 when she teamed up with Natalya in a match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, which Stratus' team lost via disqualification.

Over the past few years, several current female WWE Superstars have challenged the Hall of Famer to a match. Hence, a few of them could confront Stratus upon her return to RAW. While one of these ladies could make her long-awaited comeback from suspension, another could turn a previous Twitter exchange with the seven-time women's champion into a physical one this Monday.

Here are five WWE women who could confront Trish Stratus when she returns on RAW.

#5. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss wants a match against Trish Stratus

About four years ago, Alexa Bliss was going to compete against Trish Stratus at WWE's first all-women pay-per-view, Evolution. However, Bliss suffered a concussion during a live show a few days before the event. Hence, the company canceled the match and replaced it with a tag team bout in which Stratus teamed up with Lita to defeat Alicia Fox and Mickie James.

In an interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling in 2020, Bliss disclosed that she is still hoping to get in the ring with Stratus.

"[The opponant I would like to face at Evolution II?] Probably Trish because that was the match that was originally supposed to happen or a tag match with Lita; I think it would be a lot of fun. I think the original match of what it was supposed to be is the one that I would want to have so I can go back and mark that off my match bucket list," she said.

Stratus' return to RAW could be a good chance for Bliss to get face-to-face with The Diva of the Decade. The former RAW Women's Champion has vowed to make her way back to the top of the women's division. Hence, having a face-off with a Hall of Famer could be a good start.

#4. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Earlier this year, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus feuded on social media after The Man accused the Hall of Famer of causing her problems with the Canadian border authorities.

Lynch was heading to Canada to compete in a few WWE live events when she was pulled aside by immigration officers, according to the story she told on her Instagram account.

"I rock up to Canada last night in my best @brethitmanhart swag. 'It's the respectful thing to do” - thinks I. Immigration pulls me to the side- 'sorry ma'am , you have to go this way' I turn the corner - must be a two hour wait at least. It’s midnight. I have a child. What’s wrong with you?! Get to the top of the line. Officer smiles at me. '@trishstratuscom sends her regards' - This bitch," Lynch wrote in an Instagram post.

Stratus responded to Lynch's post by welcoming her to Toronto. The Hall of Famer also hinted at getting physical with The Man at the WWE live events she hosted in her hometown.

The two indeed got face-to-face at the live events. After getting into a verbal exchange, Stratus slapped Lynch.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling last July, Stratus seemingly challenged Lynch to a match.

"I mean, if someone's out of line, Becky Lynch. She's a little out of sorts right now, she's got a lot on her mind and I think I can take advantage of that. Don't tell her I said that. Maybe I will just slip in there and beat her," Trish Stratus said.

As they apparently have unfinished business, Lynch could confront Stratus on RAW. However, it seems a little unlikely now since The Man is currently out of action with a shoulder injury.

#3. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Bayley

Bayley could confront Trish Stratus on Monday Night RAW

After recently returning from injury at SummerSlam, Bayley is currently leading a faction that includes Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky on Monday Night RAW. Since her comeback, the former RAW Women's Champion and her group have targeted superstars like Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. Trish Stratus could be another target for Bayley's stable when she returns to RAW this Monday.

Bayley has expressed her desire to get in the ring with Stratus a few times in the past. In 2019, The Role Model was the SmackDown Women's Champion when she offered the Hall of Famer a title match. While holding the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Sasha Banks, Bayley also expressed her desire to defend the titles against Stratus and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Meanwhile, Stratus seemingly took a shot at Bayley on Twitter earlier this year, posting a similar picture to one that The Role Model had shared minutes earlier while watching the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

As Bayley has been vocal on social media about the city of Toronto lately, she and Stratus got into a verbal exchange on Twitter. The seven-time women's champion threatened The Role Model ahead of the live events she is hosting in Canada this weekend.

"You better be nice … or you'll be done for 😏" Stratus wrote to Bayley.

Replying to the WWE Hall of Famer's tweet, The Role Model stated that she is "the nicest."

"I'm the nicest. But your people need to learn to respect the rehabbed," Bayley told Stratus.

A few hours ago, Stratus confronted Bayley during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Later that night, the two ladies again came face-to-face when Bayley and Dakota Kai interfered in Iyo Sky's match against Bianca Belair as Stratus and Alexa Bliss rushed to the ring to save the RAW Women's Champion.

The Role Model could now look for revenge when the seven-time women's champion returns to Monday Night RAW.

#2. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

🐍⁸Edwin²⁴🦋 @Legit_CHAMP Remember when people thought Mandy was gonna be the next Trish Stratus Remember when people thought Mandy was gonna be the next Trish Stratus😬 https://t.co/wI60KleMUE

Since her debut in WWE, many have compared Mandy Rose to Trish Stratus. The two ladies certainly look alike in several ways. The Hall of Famer even admitted that she once got confused after seeing a photo of Rose as she thought it was a picture of herself but did not remember when she took it.

Over the years, Rose has expressed her admiration for Stratus. She has also paid tribute to the Hall of Famer several times with her ring gear. In 2018, a Twitter user expressed his desire to see the two ladies square off. The current NXT Women's Champion retweeted his post along with a praying hand emoji and a smiley face.

Despite seemingly being honored to be compared to Stratus, Rose recently seems to have grown sick of that comparison.

"Opportunity, honestly. I'm given the opportunity, and without getting too deep, I'm able to showcase what I have, and I'm able to get the time. I'm having these longer matches, and I’m able to show my true potential; at the end of the day, I have it all."

She added:

"We said that from the beginning, obviously, all the way from Tough Enough, everyone's been saying, 'She could be the next Trish Stratus,' all that, but it's like, you need to have that opportunity to be able to show and be able to showcase your maximum potential. There will never be another Mandy Rose," she said in a recent interview with The Bump. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

The leader of Toxic Attraction could make a surprise appearance on Monday Night RAW to confront Stratus. A storyline revolving around Rose's desire to get out of Stratus' shadow could be entertaining.

Recent reports have suggested that WWE was planning to bring Toxic Attraction to the main roster. While Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne already made their main roster debut on SmackDown last Friday, Rose could kick off her second main roster run on RAW with a confrontation with The Diva of the Decade.

#1. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks could return to WWE to confront Trish Stratus

Over the past few years, many fans have expressed their desire to see a dream match between Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus. The two ladies got an incredible pop from the crowd when they came face-to-face during the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Boss was also the one who eliminated the seven-time women's champion from the bout.

Since that night, Banks has challenged Stratus several times to a match. In an interview with The Bump last year, The Boss urged Stratus to accept her challenge.

"I'm waiting for Trish, it's all on her...I feel like she's dodging me, not answering my calls. I'm all game, I’m all ready, I'm always ready! When Trish is ready for me, she knows where to find me. It's time to rock and roll, Trish. Let's do it," Banks said.

The seven-time women's champion responded to Banks' challenge in an interview with Toronto's VIBE 105 Sports last November, disclosing that she is open to facing the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

"If you're talking about the dream match that everyone talks about with Sasha Banks? Maybe you might be referring to that match...or you might not be? Maybe that's what I’m referring to. She's an amazing athlete. People sort of fantasize about that match because we had a little face-to-face at the Women's Royal Rumble. That is appealing to me," Stratus said.

Banks has been out of action since May due to being suspended after she and Naomi walked out during the May 16 episode of Monday Night RAW. According to recent reports, The Boss and The Glow have agreed to return to WWE and could make their comeback anytime now. Hence, a confrontation with Stratus could be a perfect way for Banks to return to WWE television.

Edited by Pratik Singh