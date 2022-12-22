Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12: Mob and Reigen both accept themselves as smash-hit series signs off permanently

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 was released on Wednesday, December 21, bringing with it the conclusion of the incredibly beloved television anime series. Fans everywhere shared how giddy they were with anticipation for this final episode, and in nearly every aspect, this conclusive installment delivered in an above-and-beyond fashion.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 serves as the perfect nightcap to the series’ themes, messages, and morals throughout its three-season run. Whether viewers are fans of the series for its action, story, characters, or otherwise, there was a little bit of everything in this fantastic finale.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 provides the perfect, heartwarming send-off for the hit anime series

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12: Mob overpowered by his inner-self

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 begins with a shot of the tornado, which Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama is the epicenter of. Takane Tsubomi recognizes that the tornado is heading to where she is, and while she initially thinks of leaving, she decides that Mob would wait for her, so she will wait for him.

Meanwhile, Reigen and Serizawa are trying to make their way through the maelstrom that is Mob’s powers, with Serizawa theorizing that some kind of shock sent his powers haywire. Reigen muses that it isn’t as unusual as Serizawa is suggesting when suddenly Serizawa says they should turn back.

He elaborates that his energy is being sucked away at an alarming rate, and if this keeps up, he won’t be able to protect Reigen. However, Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 sees Reigen tell Serizawa to head back while he presses forward. Reigen elaborates that there’s something he wants to talk to Mob about alone, requesting that Serizawa let him go forward on his own.

As Serizawa ducks to avoid a sign flying his way, he looks back up to see Reigen nowhere in sight as the episode heads into its opening theme sequence. Upon returning, fans see Mob continuing towards Takane Tsubomi in his unleashed state. Internally, Mob says he can’t face her like this, clearly worried about what she would think.

His inner-self says that this is exactly what Tsubomi needs to see, saying that if she can still accept him as he “truly is,” he couldn’t be happier. Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 sees Mob’s inner-self elaborate that ever since Tsubomi lost interest in his powers, the real Mob stopped using them, calling it the wrong decision. Mob counters that changing yourself for love is natural, but his inner-self says that this isn’t the case for Tsubomi.

Mob’s inner-self mentioned that he should try to remember why they liked her in the first place, to which Mob says they got along. However, his inner-self says it’s because Tsubomi didn’t treat them any differently because of their powers, saying that she was kind to both sides of Shigeo as a friend and that she accepted them.

Mob’s inner-self continues that it wasn’t Mob who fell in love with Tsubomi, but his inner-self because of this acceptance of his powers. Meanwhile, Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 shows that in reality, Reigen has finally reached Mob and begun shouting out to him. Internally, Mob tells his inner-self that Reigen doesn’t treat him any differently because of his powers, either.

However, his inner-self counters that Mob should stop pretending, calling Reigen a liar, and saying that he has only saved Mob because he’s worth using, especially for his business. Mob’s inner-self claims that, in this way, he gave Mob more different and special treatment than anyone else did, saying that’s all there is between them now.

Mob’s inner-self confidently continues that no one can tame him and that once Reigen sees his true form, he will also leave. He argues that the shocked face Reigen currently wears in reality proves it, saying he’s frightened of Mob’s true powers to the point of being unable to approach. However, Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 shows a bloodied and bruised Reigen begging Mob to come back to him.

Reigen then regretfully says that he didn’t realize this is what Mob was holding in the whole time. As he says this, the last bits of Mob’s true-self fade away into his inner-self. His inner-self then turns away from Reigen, who begins running towards Mob once more while shouting his name and telling him he has something to say.

However, the winds from the tornado are so strong that Reigen is picked up and tossed around, eventually anchoring himself on a floating piece of rubble. However, this careens to the ground, sending Reigen flying. He’s shown to continuously be pushed back and knocked into walls, buses, and so on, but continues getting up each time until he appears physically broken.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 then suddenly sees Reigen taking off his clothes, saying he didn’t want to lose Mob so he was secretly working out as well. He takes off racing towards Mob as the series’ original opening theme starts playing. However, a blast of Mob’s powers knocks Reigen back, but he gets up and continues sprinting toward his friend.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12: Reigen’s determination

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 sees Reigen dodging various buildings and debris, all while continuing to race towards Mob with no regard for his own safety. He eventually reaches Mob, remembering all the times they’ve shared together as he does. However, he’s unable to grab Mob’s shoulder and is forced downward by the boy’s incredible power.

Down but not out, Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 then sees Reigen, still on the ground, grab onto Mob’s legs and ask him to listen for a bit. Mob’s inner-self looks back and says he can’t listen to Reigen, since he’s finally been freed. He continues walking on, prompting Reigen to force himself up one more time. However, he passes out before he can do so, as Mob approaches the park where Tsubomi is.

He chants that he will be able to see her soon when Reigen suddenly appears in front of Mob, still conscious and standing. Reigen says he has to say something that he hasn’t been able to tell Mob for a while now. However, his inner-self begins raising his hand to eliminate Reigen, when he suddenly catches Mob’s actual hand.

Mob’s inner-self is shocked that Reigen possesses this much power, as Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 sees Mob emit even more power. However, Reigen is still standing despite the immense power, as it’s revealed that Dimple has returned and is taking over Reigen’s body.

Dimple begins telling Mob that since he was waiting for Dimple to return, he wasn’t destroyed after all. He then shares that he was able to come back because of being drawn into Mob’s massive power spiral. Dimple says they should listen to what Reigen has to say, as he shares that he happened to have run into Dimple on the way over here, which is how they made it in time.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 then sees Dimple reveal that there’s no time for chitchat, since it’s taking everything DImple has, just to exist. However, Reigen still asks him for a minute to talk with Mob, infuriating the spirit even further. Dimple acquiesces and leaves Reigen’s body, where the power difference is immediately seen as Reigen’s body begins to falter.

Reigen shares that he doesn’t have spiritual or psychic powers and he never did, finally admitting the truth to Mob. Shockingly, this seems to finally bring Mob back to reality, ending the tornado and seemingly putting Mob back in control of his own body. Mob seems angry at this revelation, as a teary-eyed Reigen shares that it was all a lie from the start.

Reigen tries to blame his tears and snot on his allergies, before adding that he lies a lot to his customers and Mob. He explains that the first day Mob came into his office, he lied to him and heard him out thinking he had some idea of what Mob was going through. He adds that because Mob believed him so easily, he’s been using Mob the entire time since that day.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 sees Reigen admit he knows nothing about psychic powers, saying that this is the real him. He apologizes for acting like Mob’s master the entire time, before saying that he just wants to emphasize that this doesn’t make Mob different or special since everyone has another side to them.

He says that Mob doesn’t need to worry so much, before saying it’s actually fine since that’s just a natural thing to do. Reigen shares that he absolutely despises the other side of himself that he’s hiding but says that it’s because of his lies that Mob came into his life. He adds that Mob is who he is today because of his powers, before stating that Mob is just fine the way he is and that he doesn’t need Reigen anymore.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 then sees Reigen say that Mob needs to go ahead and accept himself already, which he will be able to do because he’s him and Reigen knows he can do it. Mob’s stress counter begins ticking through the 40s, as Mob tells his inner-self that they need to accept each other after what Reigen said.

Mob adds that everyone else accepted him as well, saying that they should go back to how things used to be. Mob’s inner-self shows concern for what happens if Tsubomi rejects them, but Mob says it’ll be okay no matter what, extending his hand to his inner-self as a white light fills the space. He’s shown to be at a calm 100%, seemingly having finally unified both sides of himself.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12: Acceptance and rejection

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 sees Mob head towards the park, with Dimple trying to follow. Reigen stops him, saying that Mob is the only one who needs to know if Tsubomi is still waiting for him. Dimple asks Reigen what he’s going to do from now on, to which he says he has no idea. Reigen comments on how Dimple’s color is getting lighter, as Mob begins walking back.

He still has the single flower from the bouquet in his hand, sharing with a smile that Tsubomi rejected him. She said that she still doesn’t see him that way, causing Mob to cry as Reigen comforts him.

Reigen then muses on how they’ll have to fix the city, before concluding that everyone will help out, including Serizawa and the psychics Mob knows too. Reigen then gets on the phone with Serizawa, asking him to meet up with the group as Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 shows its title card.

Upon returning, viewers are taken to the Body Improvement Club, where Mob is getting ready to go on a run with the group. Before that, he meets the Telepathy Club, where Ichi Mezato says she will be coming with them on the end-of-year UFO trip again. The other members of the Telepathy Club share their confidence that the UFO will come again, as the Body Improvement Club begins its run.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 sees Mob smiling as he chants with everyone, as it’s revealed that it has been six months since Mob joined. He thanks everyone else for helping him to get this far, saying that they should help each other out when things get rough. Ritsu and Mob are then seen walking home, where it’s revealed that Ritsu has become vice-president of the Student Council and Mob, the vice-captain of the Body Improvement Club.

He then reveals that they’re going to a training camp with the graduate members soon, inviting Ritsu at Musashi’s behest. However, Ritsu turns down the invite, as the two see a cat stuck on a telephone pole. Rather than using his powers, Mob begins climbing the pole to try and rescue the cat. However, it jumps off as he approaches, which Mob smiles about regardless.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 then sees the duo meet up with Teruki Hanazawa, where the three reveal they’re headed to the same destination. Teruki shares that he’s been bored lately, asking Mob if he wants to go shopping again. Ritsu says he needs to stop him from wearing that ugly t-shirt again this time, beginning to say it’s okay if he wears whatever he wants.

However, Ritsu seems to conjure an image of an angry Hanazawa, seemingly deterring him from saying it and coming up with an excuse for why he can’t go shopping. Mob shares that he really loves the t-shirt as the group arrives at Reigen’s office. Inside, Tome Kurata and Serizawa greet the trio, telling them to take a seat and have some tea.

Serizawa seems to have become the backbone of Reigen’s agency when Kurata reveals she started working here six months ago. She teases Mob over Tsubomi, calling her his girlfriend before it’s revealed that they speak over the phone frequently. The rest of the Telepathy Club then arrives, as do some of Ritsu’s friends and Sho Suzuki.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 then sees the group get into hiding positions in order to surprise Reigen, who is walking up the stairs with Dimple while lamenting his recent job. As he enters and turns on the lights, everyone jumps out to wish Reigen a happy birthday. Mob continues to call him Master Reigen, as Reigen becomes emotional over this display of affection.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 sees Kurata slap Reigen on the back while saying she deserves a raise, causing the cake to go flying. However, someone uses their powers to stop it in midair, causing Reigen to smash his face into the cake as everyone laughs. Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 then comes to an end as its eponymous protagonist laughs at his master’s current state.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12: In summation

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 is, in almost every way, a perfect finale to the beloved Studio Bones series. While some people may have wished for different focuses throughout the episode, these subjective preferences can hardly be considered criticisms. From an objectively critical standpoint, the episode is as close to perfect as it can get.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12’s choice to focus on Mob finally accepting both sides of himself is also an incredibly unifying way to end the series. It perfectly wraps up the themes and struggles of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama throughout the series’ three-season run, while also perfectly wrapping up the arcs of other characters as well.

Reigen’s confession in Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 is especially heartwarming, seeing him finally come clean with the protege he loves so much. While some may see this as a tragic scene, there’s a certain beauty in seeing both, the master and student come to accept their less-desirable personalities at the same moment.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

