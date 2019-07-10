American League win seventh straight MLB All-Star Game

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 10 Jul 2019, 09:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

George Springer, Mike Trout

The American League (AL) won their seventh consecutive MLB All-Star Game after holding off the National League (NL) 4-3 on Tuesday.

The AL recorded two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to get a big enough lead to hold off the NL's late rally half an inning later.

Joey Gallo's solo home run capped off the seventh at Progressive Field.

Masahiro Tanaka was awarded the win after one inning on the mound. New York Yankees team-mate Aroldis Chapman got the save.

Clayton Kershaw was tagged with the loss.

Here are three takeaways from the American League's victory:

The players entertained in more ways than one

Advertisement

While the game was close until the end, there was something else that provided constant entertainment. Several All Stars were mic'd up, which is not anything new, but this time broadcaster Fox added a twist. Players were now wired at the same time and were able to talk to each other. They were also in communication with the broadcast team.

This provided unique candour between teams and foes-turned-team-mates like Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger.

The Belli and Yeli show continues. pic.twitter.com/eO3PYezRxX — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2019

Freddie Freeman even tried to use the new setup to his advantage at the plate.

Freddie Freeman might have a future in broadcasting. pic.twitter.com/siDHZLf4jk — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2019

The young players took the spotlight again

After an exciting Home Run Derby that featured two newcomers in the final, the youth movement continued during Tuesday's game with the likes of Pete Alonso and other young players including Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Castillo, Mike Soroka and Bellinger.

While Alonso took home honours the day before in the derby, Shane Bieber was the star of the game.

The second-year pitcher was awarded the All-Star MVP after pitching a hitless fifth inning and striking out three just days after he found out he was going to play in the game.

Alex Cora continues to win

Alex Cora seems to have a knack for winning in big moments. The AL manager made his All-Star debut and led the team to a win.

The coach admitted during the game that as focused as he is, he is still a fan and it was his goal leading into the game to have fun. Cora was joined by his Boston Red Sox coaching staff that all played a part in the team's 2018 World Series win.

"To me, it's amazing to be here. But it's more satisfying to have my coaching staff here," he said before the game. "What they did last year was amazing, helping me out throughout the season, first year [as a big-league manager]. Although I'm having a great time, it's great for them to be recognised."